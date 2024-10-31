Why USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks is USC's Midseason MVP
The USC Trojans have experienced many highs and lows in the 2024 season. They've lacked consistency week to week and even from quarter to quarter. Their record is a disappointing 4-4.
However, there has been a Trojans that has been reliable week in and week out and is their mid-season MVP. That player would be running back Woody Marks.
Woody Marks is the USC Trojans Mid-Season MVP
Woody Marks has been a rock for the USC Trojans offense. Through eight games, Marks has 133 carries for 755 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This is good for an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Marks has also hauled in 30 catches for 234 yards. Marks has four games this season where he ran for 100 or more yards.
Additionally, Marks has only put the ball on the ground one time all season. His lone fumble was in Week 1 vs. LSU. He has taken care of the ball since.
Nobody has been more reliable for USC than Marks.
Marks Showing His Senior Leadership
Woody Marks spent four seasons at Mississippi State from 2020 to 2023 before transferring to USC. He is having, by far, his best collegiate season this year. In 2023, Marks had 121 carries for 573 yards and four touchdowns. He has already outdone that and has his sights on his first 1000-yard season.
Marks has been the workhorse back for the Trojans and has had over 60% of the carries between all USC running backs and quarterbacks.
Freshman running back Quinten Joyner has had the second-most carries on the team, with 36 carries for 314 yards. Freshman running back Bryan Jackson has had 14 carries for 51 yards.
Having an experienced 5th year running back in Woody Marks has to be a big help for young guys Quinten Joyner and Bryan Jackson.
USC Trying To Finish Season on A High Note
The 2024 season for coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have not gone according to plan thus far. The Trojans have had 4th quarter leads in all eight games but have only managed to finish off four of them for wins.
It may be too late for the Trojans to make a run for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff spot, but ending the regular season on a five-game win streak could give them a good bowl bowl. There would be positive momentum heading into 2025 and that is not something that happened last season.
In 2023, USC started 6-0 but lost five of their remaining six regular season matchups. Can USC have the opposite happen in 2024?
The Trojans' next game is in Seattle, WA vs. the Washington Huskies on Saturday.
