Why USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks is USC's Midseason MVP

The USC Trojans have had an up-and-down 2024 season through eight games, resulting in a 4-4 record. Who has been the Trojans MVP? The answer is running back Woody Marks.

Cory Pappas

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have experienced many highs and lows in the 2024 season. They've lacked consistency week to week and even from quarter to quarter. Their record is a disappointing 4-4.

However, there has been a Trojans that has been reliable week in and week out and is their mid-season MVP. That player would be running back Woody Marks.

Woody Marks is the USC Trojans Mid-Season MVP

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes against the Michigan Wolverines at M
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Woody Marks has been a rock for the USC Trojans offense. Through eight games, Marks has 133 carries for 755 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This is good for an average of 5.7 yards per carry. Marks has also hauled in 30 catches for 234 yards. Marks has four games this season where he ran for 100 or more yards.

Additionally, Marks has only put the ball on the ground one time all season. His lone fumble was in Week 1 vs. LSU. He has taken care of the ball since.

Nobody has been more reliable for USC than Marks.

Marks Showing His Senior Leadership

Woody Marks spent four seasons at Mississippi State from 2020 to 2023 before transferring to USC. He is having, by far, his best collegiate season this year. In 2023, Marks had 121 carries for 573 yards and four touchdowns. He has already outdone that and has his sights on his first 1000-yard season.

Marks has been the workhorse back for the Trojans and has had over 60% of the carries between all USC running backs and quarterbacks.

Freshman running back Quinten Joyner has had the second-most carries on the team, with 36 carries for 314 yards. Freshman running back Bryan Jackson has had 14 carries for 51 yards.

Having an experienced 5th year running back in Woody Marks has to be a big help for young guys Quinten Joyner and Bryan Jackson.

USC Trying To Finish Season on A High Note

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the first half against the Min
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The 2024 season for coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have not gone according to plan thus far. The Trojans have had 4th quarter leads in all eight games but have only managed to finish off four of them for wins.

It may be too late for the Trojans to make a run for the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff spot, but ending the regular season on a five-game win streak could give them a good bowl bowl. There would be positive momentum heading into 2025 and that is not something that happened last season.

In 2023, USC started 6-0 but lost five of their remaining six regular season matchups. Can USC have the opposite happen in 2024?

The Trojans' next game is in Seattle, WA vs. the Washington Huskies on Saturday.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

