USC Trojans Among Safest Bets in Big Ten After Strong Start Against the Spread
The USC Trojans have not only been winning football games, but they have also been rewarding those who believed in them at the sportsbook. Through two weeks of the 2025 season, USC is a perfect 2-0 against the spread, delivering early returns for those who trusted Lincoln Riley’s team in its first season competing in the Big Ten.
The numbers entering week 3 tell a simple story: bettors who backed the USC Trojans early have been rewarded. Among Big Ten teams, Oregon leads the list with an average cover of +27.5 points, and USC sits near the top at +16.5. Nebraska, Washington, and Illinois follow, while Ohio State, Minnesota, and Maryland trail behind.
Those figures reflect how much teams have outperformed expectations against the spread through two weeks of the season.
How USC’s Early Dominance Shows Up Against the Spread
USC opened with a 73–13 win over Missouri State on Aug. 30 and followed with a 59–20 victory against Georgia Southern on Sept. 6. Both games were decisive, and both helped push the Trojans’ average cover to 16.5 points.
In the season opener, Jayden Maiava was virtually flawless, completing 15 of 18 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns, and adding a rushing score before leaving at halftime. A week later, he went 16 of 24 for 412 yards and four touchdowns, giving Maiava two of the most efficient passing displays of his career across the first two games.
Those box-score numbers translate directly to the betting market. Big spreads only matter if a team can both win and put up points, and USC has done both. The Trojans lead the nation through two games in total offense with 1,352 yards, and they have scored 132 points. That combination of volume and efficiency makes USC one of the safer plays in the conference to this point.
The Defense Has Helped, but Questions Remain
USC’s defense has not been perfect, but it has been effective enough to keep games comfortably out of reach. The Trojans allowed 13 points to Missouri State and 20 to Georgia Southern, an average of 16.5 points per game through two contests. That is a marked improvement from last season, and it gives bettors extra confidence that USC can protect leads once the offense puts points on the board.
That said, working through mouthwatering early opponents and garbage-time statistics can give a misleading sense of security. The Trojans have yet to face a Power Five defense that can consistently pressure the quarterback and limit explosive plays. Upcoming tests on the schedule will be more revealing.
At +16.5 over the spread, USC is one of the Big Ten’s most reliable teams through two weeks, but bettors should weigh the team’s early opponents against the tougher slate ahead before backing it in longer-term markets.
