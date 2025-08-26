All Trojans

USC Trojans' West Coast Dominance on Recruiting Trail Traced Back to Former Coach

A blue-blood football program like the USC Trojans is rare on the West Coast with a lot of recent college football success rooted in the Southeast and the Midwest. Over the last 20 years, the Trojans have ranked high in recruiting classes, surrounded by SEC and ACC programs.

Teddy King

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts following the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts following the victory against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Among college football excellence is elite coaching and recruiting, and only a few programs have achieved top status of recruiting classes in the last 20 years.

Among the seven programs are the USC Trojans, who currently boast the No. 1 2026 recruiting class. USC signed consecutive No. 1 classes in 2005 and 2006 under current Las Vegas Raiders coach and former Trojans coach Pete Carroll.

Trojans Represent West Coast Dominance Surrounded by SEC Programs

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Lincoln Riley Pete Carroll Clay Helton Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Texas A&M Aggies
July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC's recruiting dominance stems from the blue-blood program and West Coast dominance USC has always achieved. While the 2024 season is not a perfect example, the Trojans are the only West Coast program, as well as Big Ten program, among a list of SEC and ACC schools.

The six other programs to sign a No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals, in the last 20 years are as listed:

- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Florida Gators
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- USC Trojans

The Trojans' 2005 class contained some of USC's most notable players, including quarterback Mark Sanchez, wide receiver Patrick Turner, outside linebacker Thomas Herring, linebacker Brian Cushing, defensive lineman Averell Spicer and linebacker Rey Maualuga.

Headlining the 2005 class were Sanchez and Turner, a duo of top-10 prospects who found success with USC, but it was hard to follow former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush's path.

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Lincoln Riley Pete Carroll Clay Helton Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Texas A&M Aggies
Nov 8, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll, right, and quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) celebrate after game against the California Golden Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated California 17-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2005 class had an elite group of mentors to learn from, that included Heisman Trophy winners quarterback Leinart and running back Bush, in which was their last season repping the cardinal and gold before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Following the talented 2005 class came another class of elite talent in 2006, which included wide receiver Vidal Hazelton, safety Taylor Mays, and running backs Stafon Johnson, Allen Bradford and C.J. Gable.

What makes this class, arguably, a little more talented than 2005? Their three five-star recruits within the class: Johnson, Bradford and Gable.

Carroll Paved a Recruiting Path Helton and Riley Could Follow

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Lincoln Riley Pete Carroll Clay Helton Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Texas A&M Aggies
October 3, 2009; Berkeley, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Pete Carroll calls a play during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Trojans defeated the Golden Bears 30-3. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Both 2005 and 2006 classes were two consecutive talented classes, but could not reach national championship status. Carroll came off two seasons with back-to-back national titles with Leinart and Bush leading the way.

After that, the Trojans still won three straight Rose Bowl games and a runner up to Texas in 2006, but was never in reach of another national championship trophy since.

MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll

MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster

Following Carroll's departure to coach in the NFL, the Trojans lost their footing with elite recruiting classes and struggled to stay consistently within the top 10 of recruiting rankings.

Under USC coach Clay Helton, the Trojans recruiting spark back with the No. 2 class in 2015, No. 9 in 2016 and No. 5 in 2017 before his class rankings started to trend down.

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Lincoln Riley Pete Carroll Clay Helton Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Texas A&M Aggies
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite the Trojans No. 4-ranked class in 2018, the following year they dropped down to No. 20.

After Helton's tenure with USC came to an end in 2021, who better to take his place than an elite football mind like former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley?

Although the progress was slow, Riley's 2024 season was the first time as USC's coach he brought the recruiting class back into the top 25 and ranked No. 17. His 2025 class was No. 3 and has dominated the rankings at No. 1 in 2026 for the first time in 10 years.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football