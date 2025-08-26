USC Trojans' West Coast Dominance on Recruiting Trail Traced Back to Former Coach
Among college football excellence is elite coaching and recruiting, and only a few programs have achieved top status of recruiting classes in the last 20 years.
Among the seven programs are the USC Trojans, who currently boast the No. 1 2026 recruiting class. USC signed consecutive No. 1 classes in 2005 and 2006 under current Las Vegas Raiders coach and former Trojans coach Pete Carroll.
Trojans Represent West Coast Dominance Surrounded by SEC Programs
USC's recruiting dominance stems from the blue-blood program and West Coast dominance USC has always achieved. While the 2024 season is not a perfect example, the Trojans are the only West Coast program, as well as Big Ten program, among a list of SEC and ACC schools.
The six other programs to sign a No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals, in the last 20 years are as listed:
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Florida Gators
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- USC Trojans
The Trojans' 2005 class contained some of USC's most notable players, including quarterback Mark Sanchez, wide receiver Patrick Turner, outside linebacker Thomas Herring, linebacker Brian Cushing, defensive lineman Averell Spicer and linebacker Rey Maualuga.
Headlining the 2005 class were Sanchez and Turner, a duo of top-10 prospects who found success with USC, but it was hard to follow former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and running back Reggie Bush's path.
The 2005 class had an elite group of mentors to learn from, that included Heisman Trophy winners quarterback Leinart and running back Bush, in which was their last season repping the cardinal and gold before declaring for the NFL Draft.
Following the talented 2005 class came another class of elite talent in 2006, which included wide receiver Vidal Hazelton, safety Taylor Mays, and running backs Stafon Johnson, Allen Bradford and C.J. Gable.
What makes this class, arguably, a little more talented than 2005? Their three five-star recruits within the class: Johnson, Bradford and Gable.
Carroll Paved a Recruiting Path Helton and Riley Could Follow
Both 2005 and 2006 classes were two consecutive talented classes, but could not reach national championship status. Carroll came off two seasons with back-to-back national titles with Leinart and Bush leading the way.
After that, the Trojans still won three straight Rose Bowl games and a runner up to Texas in 2006, but was never in reach of another national championship trophy since.
Following Carroll's departure to coach in the NFL, the Trojans lost their footing with elite recruiting classes and struggled to stay consistently within the top 10 of recruiting rankings.
Under USC coach Clay Helton, the Trojans recruiting spark back with the No. 2 class in 2015, No. 9 in 2016 and No. 5 in 2017 before his class rankings started to trend down.
Despite the Trojans No. 4-ranked class in 2018, the following year they dropped down to No. 20.
After Helton's tenure with USC came to an end in 2021, who better to take his place than an elite football mind like former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley?
Although the progress was slow, Riley's 2024 season was the first time as USC's coach he brought the recruiting class back into the top 25 and ranked No. 17. His 2025 class was No. 3 and has dominated the rankings at No. 1 in 2026 for the first time in 10 years.