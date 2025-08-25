USC Trojans Draw Bold Predictions from College Football Analysts
The USC Trojans have faced a whirlwind of transfer losses and gains, criticism after last season's performance and questions raised about USC coach Lincoln Riley.
After ending on a high note with a win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl, Riley and the coaching staff hit the ground running, drawing some of the top transfers from the transfer and building the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals.
Even after huge strides being made this offseason, analysts still have their doubts.
In a recent article from The Athletic, analysts highlighted what the upcoming college football season will look like, as well as delivered "bold predictions and hot takes," and USC was mentioned, twice.
Another Repeat Season Could Threaten Lincoln Riley's Tenure
The Athletic's Pete Sampson was the first to offer his thoughts for a USC-related hot take, and immediately mentioned Riley's future.
Sampson offered insight on what is in store for Riley if he delivers another poor performance as head coach.
"USC will fire Lincoln Riley after a 7-5 season … and maybe before then. USC has invested in its football program with a new general manager and a big bet on NIL. Yet the talent level isn’t what it used to be under Pete Carroll or even the coaches who followed him," Sampson wrote in the Athletic's article.
When Riley first arrived in Southern California, the standard was held high for the talented coach with an elite resume. His experience speaks for itself: Three Heisman Trophy winners, multiple College Football Playoff appearances and four consecutive Big 12 Championships in four years as the Oklahoma Sooners head coach.
Although Riley's tenure at USC does not include any conference championships or CFP appearances, RIley's talent might finally translate in his fouth season as head coach.
Echoing Sampson, Riley brought on general manager Chad Bowden from Notre Dame to help with team management and go all-in on recruiting. Since Bowdens arrival, Riley's roster has depth across all positions, as well as filled position voids with the right fit from the transfer portal.
An example looks like transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan filling the place of Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner and Houston Texans Woody Marks. After the departure of Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Boise State transfer Prince Strachan is shaping up to be Branch's replacement.
Trojans Predicted to Drop Early Preseason Game?
Another bold prediciton about the Trojans came from analyst Eric Single, who sees a loss coming for the Trojans way earlier than most are anticipating.
"Clay Helton’s Georgia Southern 35, Lincoln Riley’s USC 31," Single wrote.
Single's short and sweet analysis raises a question, with no facts to back his claim other than mentioning Clay Helton, Georgia Southern head coach who previously led the Trojans before Riley.
While Helton's career in Los Angeles did not bring USC back to championship standard, his arrival at Georgia Southern has analysts convinced that a role in the Sun Belt conference was a better fit.
USC vs. Georgia Southern marks Helton's first time back in the Coliseum since he last coached USC. Although the Trojans are the favorite, Helton has the advantage of knowing how to play in an atmosphere like the Coliseum, and once worked with a staff like the Trojans before.
USC Roster Depth Gives Trojans an Edge Over Opponents
When talent is compared on paper, the Trojans immediately stand out.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava small but promising flashes last season helped his preparation to take over the starting job. Wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon are tabbed as some of the most explosive wideouts with early NFL Draft attention, and tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons offseason production should pay off this season.
Georgia Southern's quarterback JC French is one of the more skilled signal-callers in the Sun Belt conference, and finished last season with 2,831 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
What French has to face in Los Angeles and is a skilled and physical USC defensive unit, that includes linebackers Eric Gentry and Anthony Beavers Jr., defensive ends Kameryn Fountain and Jakheem Stewart and defensive back Kamari Ramsey.
Under Lynn's leadership in year two, his defense should stand tall against the Golden Eagles offense and shut them down early.