Can USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks Pass 1,000-Yard Mark?
USC Trojans running back Woody Marks is on the verge of doing something that hasn't happened in seven year at the school. With three games left in the season, Marks currently sits with 878 rushing yards, a career-high mark for the graduate transfer running back.
USC has not had a 1,000 yard rusher since Ronald Jones did it back in 2017 when he rumbled his way to 1,550 yards. Jones later became a second round pick in the 2018 NFL draft when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the former Trojan with the No. 38 overall pick.
USC has had a slew of talented running backs in recent years such as MarShawn Lloyd, Keaontay Ingram, and Travis Dye among others. However, none of them cracked the 1,000 yard mark. In fact, Lloyd and Dye didn't even surpass 900, albeit both running backs missed a good chunk of time due to respective injuries.
Marks is averaging around 97.5 yards per game. With three games left and less than 250 needed to go, things are shaping up for the Trojans' to tack on another 1,000 rusher to the program's grand history of running backs.
Despite the rushing stats, it is no guarantee that Marks will break 1,000 yards. The Trojans' offense will have to go against Nebraska and UCLA in back-to-back weeks. Both, the Bruins and Cornhuskers have some of the best rush defenses not only in the Big Ten conference, but the country.
UCLA sits at No. 7 in the country as they give up on average 98.1 rushing yards per game, good enough for third in the Big Ten behind Indiana and Ohio State. Nebraska isn't too far behind the Bruins as they allow 102.6 rushing yards per game, good enough for No. 13 in the nation.
The Fighting Irish give up 126 yards on the ground per game, which puts them at No. 41, middle of the pack for Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's squad.
Add in the fact that USC is breaking in a new quarterback in Jayden Maiava, expect USC coach Lincoln Riley to rely on Marks in tough situations. USC will need to put together some of their best play in the trenches for the final stretch of the season if they want Marks finish as a 1,000 yard rusher.
