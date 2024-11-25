Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Explodes For Career Game vs. Chicago Bears: Injury Update
After fighting through injuries and finding his way back to form, former USC Trojans and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison exploded for one of the best games of his young career, hauling in eight receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown in an overtime victory over the Chicago Bears. The Vikings now sit at 9-2 with a favorable schedule remaining, including three NFC North division contests.
In a game that was filled with USC Trojans alumni, including quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had one of the best performances of his career and delivered when the Vikings needed it the most. Addison has suffered through lower extremity injuries this season and is now back to the form that earned him double-digit touchdowns in his rookie season.
As far as an injury report, Addison left last Sunday's game in the second half with cramping. Addison did not return to the game, but he was available vs. Chicago and finished with a career performance.
With arguably the best wide receiver in the world, teammate Justin Jefferson, only having a two-reception, 27-yard performance, Addison’s timely showing couldn’t have come at a better time for the Vikings offense. The effectiveness when targeting Addison was a defining theme for Minnesota today. Addison was targeted nine times and caught eight of those targets.
As the Vikings continue to hold firm towards the top of the NFC North with the Detroit Lions, Addison’s reemergence is welcomed. Teams are going to continue to try and take Jefferson out of the game and make other players beat them. With the Vikings' running game improving and quarterback Sam Darnold protecting the ball in recent weeks, the Vikings' offense is becoming harder to stop.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has been sounding the horn about Addison all season and has made an effort to keep him involved in the game plan. With a touchdown reception today, Addison has a touchdown reception in back-to-back games for the first time in over a year. The Vikings are counting on Addison, and he’s delivering. A deep playoff run is in the cards for the Vikings, and Addison will be a major part of that if the Vikings realize their goals.
The USC Trojan connection between Addison and Darnold could be the missing piece to the puzzle for a Vikings team that has been nipping at the heels of getting over the hump for decades.
