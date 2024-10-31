All Trojans

USC Trojans Injuries Piling Up: Defensive Lineman Sam Greene Rising Star

USC Trojans defensive lineman Sam Greene has been thrusted into a bigger role this season after two crucial injuries to the Trojans defensive front. Greene has made the most of his newfound role and looks to continue to grow into it with as the season progresses.

Gabriel Duarte

USC redshirt freshman defensive lineman Sam Greene posing on media day at USC.
USC redshirt freshman defensive lineman Sam Greene posing on media day at USC. / Sam Greene/X
It was a big win for the USC Trojans vs. Rutgers on Oct. 26. Not just because the Trojans broke a three-game losing skid with the victory over the Scarlet Knights, but USC saw key underclassmen players earn valuable reps vs. a Big Ten opponent.

During USC's 42-20 win over Rutgers, Trojans' defensive lineman Sam Greene picked up a career-high in tackles as well as his first career sack. The redshirt freshman had the best game of his young career so far.

USC
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Greene made the most of his increased snap count vs. Rutgers, which included picking up his first sack as a Trojan. During a media availibility session on Wednesday, Greene talked about his newly extended role.

"It felt great just getting out there with the guys, just being able to contribute to the team," Greene said. "It was great, it was a great feeling. (I have) been waiting on that for a long time."

Greene appeared in three games as a true freshman last season with USC head coach Lincoln Riley and staff deciding to preserve his redshirt. He started this season behind Anthony Lucas and Jamil Muhammad on the depth chart, seeing limited snaps in games vs. Utah State and Minnesota.

USC
Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jamil Muhammad (10) reacts after sacking San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With injuries piling up along the defense front with Muhammad and Lucas not even playing vs. the Scarlet Knights, it was a big opportunity to for younger players like Greene to get important snaps in an important game. Greene knew that his mindset would help him for the big moment.

"Every time I'm out there, i'm gonna make a play, you know, every time my numbers called," Greene said. "I've been waiting on this for a long time. It took a lot of hard work, lot of long nights and early mornings. Just coming out here and staying after practice, doing extra things to just contribute to the team. That's all I wanted to do from day one, ever since I signed that paper to come here."

Despite being apart of the last recruiting class that former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch put together, Greene said he has felt at home with the new coaching staff featuring defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and co-defensive coordinator Eric "Henny" Henderson.

"It wasn't challenging when it's genuine." Greene said of the transition between coaching staffs. "When coaches come in and they actually want to play to your strength, not to your weaknesses and help you succeed on and off the field is a great feeling to have.

Greene and the Trojans look ahead to the Washington Huskies on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.