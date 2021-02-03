2021 National Signing Day: Utah Completes Class With 21 Players

A group stocked with talent from top to bottom and legit playmakers on both sides of the ball who can be instant contributors, Utah wrapped up the 2021 National Signing Day with one of the top classes in the Pac-12

Make no mistake about it, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has always loved a challenge.

That's exactly what he got when it came to the 2021 recruiting cycle and dealing with it throughout the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

Utah was coming off signing one of the best classes in program history, finishing with the No. 29 ranked class in the nation. Combine that with back-to-back Pac-12 south division titles and conference championship game appearances, there was a lot of momentum heading into the 2021 class for the Utes.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the world harder than anyone ever expected and with it came the downfall of recruiting. A recruiting dead period was issued by the NCAA, beginning in late spring and extending all the way into the 2021 calendar year with no official end in sight.

“The real casualties, I guess you could say, the guys to feel sorry for, are the recruits themselves," Whittingham said. "They had to make these decisions without having a chance to go through the recruiting process and take visits to the various campuses and check things out firsthand. ... Those are the guys that have taken the brunt of the downside of the whole thing.”

For the Utes, this was not ideal as the program, typically a slow starter in recruiting, really relies on the interaction and family-like atmosphere that recruits get when they visit the program and spend time with the staff and team. But that was no longer a possibility with the shutdown, forcing Whittingham and his staff to adapt new tactics.

That new way of thinking and recruiting has paid off as the Utes have climbed from a program ranked in the 80's nationally and second-to-last in the Pac-12 when the dead period began to signing a top-30 class and a top five in the Pac-12.

“We feel great about our class,” Whittingham said. “We think we’ve put together another outstanding group of young men and we hope to get them signed.”

The 2021 national signing day was Wednesday, and Utah wrapped it up with no new signings. They've completed their class with 21 signings, 17 incoming freshman and four transfers. Read below for analysis regarding each player...

UTAH FOOTBALL 2021 TRANSFERS

1.) Ja'Quinden Jackson

Size: 6'2'', 232 pounds

Class: Freshman

Position: QB

Previous College: Texas

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Ranking: 4-star

Offers: Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Tennessee

Analysis: Jackson's commitment to the Utes is beyond special because he will add depth to the quarterback while challenging for the starter's role — at multiple positions. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, the Dallas native was ranked as the No. 73 overall prospect and No. 3 dual threat passer in the country last year by the 247sports composite.

Utah is clearly recruiting him at quarterback, where he shines as a runner but is a project in the passing game. He threw for 1,711 yards and ran for 1,030 yards as a senior at Duncanville, tallying 37 total touchdowns.

After redshirting this past season as Texas recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2019 Texas 6A state semifinal game, Jackson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 15. Four days later, he announced he was coming to Salt Lake City.

Even if Jackson doesn't win the starting quarterback role, he's such a gifted athlete that he could start at H-back or linebacker. He was clocked running a 4.61 40-yard dash prior to the start of his senior season, and if healthy should surpass that time.

2.) Charlie Brewer

Size: 6'1'', 210 pounds

Class: Senior

Position: QB

Previous College: Baylor

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: SMU, Hawaii, Bowling Green and North Texas

Analysis: Brewer's career at Baylor was up-and-down, but the ups far outweighed the downs. Under former coach Matt Rhule, his junior season was something special when he threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns to just interceptions. He also added 344 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

He led Baylor in a resurgent season to an 11-3 record before suffering losses to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Unfortunately, this past season didn't go as planned for Brewer. With Rhule now off to the NFL, Brewer struggled under new head coach Dave Aranda in leading the Bears to a 2-7 record. He threw for just 1,958 yards and 14 touchdowns (with eight interceptions), while adding 154 yards rushing and four scores.

As a four-year starter for Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 44 games played. He also added 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns as one of college football's most dynamic talents.

3.) T.J Pledger

Size: 5'9'', 193 pounds

Class: Junior

Position: RB

Previous College: Oklahoma

Hometown: Pacoima, California

Ranking: 4-star

Offers: Texas, Oregon, Georgia and Florida

Analysis: Pledger spent the last three seasons suiting up for the Sooners, where he emerged as a dynamite runner but never fully reached his potential. He finished his career with 135 carries for 695 yards and 6 touchdowns, adding 11 catches for 89 yards.

This past season was his best when he ran for 451 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries, adding nine catches for 77 yards.

If eligible immediately, Pledger will be in competition with Micah Bernard and incoming freshman Ricky Parks, a four-star prospect, for the starting role. It's best guessed that head coach Kyle Whittingham will implement a committee approach until one player begins to assert himself, very similar to what happened this past season.

4.) Chris Curry

Size: 5'11'', 216 pounds

Class: Sophomore

Position: RB

Previous College: LSU

Hometown: Fort Myers, Florida

Ranking: 4-star

Offers: Florida, Wisconsin, Oregon and USC

Analysis: This is once again another big win for the Utes as Curry brings size and strength to a running backs room that was lacking in both areas. Listed at 5-foot-11, 216 pounds, Curry spent the last few seasons at LSU where he backed up Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2019 and split time as a trio of runners last year.

Throughout is career, Curry ran for 336 yards on 91 carries, adding four receptions for 33 yards.

Obviously his size stands out immediately, but his ability to run through tackles and carry defenders for extra yards is something Utah fans should be excited. Those third-and-short and goal-to-go scenarios just got a lot easier with the addition of Curry.

But surprisingly, he shows nimble feet and great short-area quickness to be able break tackles as well, which also helps him in pass protection. LSU also lined him up at wide receiver, which proves what they thought of his overall athleticism.

UTAH FOOTBALL 2021 INCOMING FRESHMEN

1.) Zereoue Williams

Size: 6'8'', 255 pounds

Position: OL

High School: Mountain Pointe HS

Hometown: Maricopa, Arizona

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: Florida State, Tennessee, Arizona State and Oregon State

Analysis: A late commitment to the Utes, Williams originally gave up the sport of football to focus on basketball, where the 6-foot-8, 250 pounder had received an offer from Tubby Smith at High Point University. But he elected to focus on football again with hopes of playing with his brother at Northern Arizona — where he quickly became an elite prospect with massive upside.3

Years spent on the hardwood have in fact made Williams stand out on the football field as an offensive tackle who possesses incredible athleticism. His footwork is some of the best in the class, and his strength and reach can't be taught.

Entering the Utah program, Williams will be considered a massive project. But once he dedicates himself to the intricacies of the position and refines his technique, he's a quintessential Kyle Whittingham recruit who could become an elite blocker and tackle at the college level.

2.) Trey Reynolds

Size: 6'2'', 235 pounds

Position: LB

High School: Queen Creek HS

Hometown: Queen Creek, Arizona

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 22 — Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State

Analysis: Pulling Reynolds from Arizona is a massive get for the Utes, who are looking to reload on defense after being expected to get hard in the two years prior to Reynolds showing up on campus. It's also a win in getting him from the likes of Pac-12 foes Oregon and Washington, showing that Utah is a place to be.

The more you watch Reynolds' game, the more you'll fall in love with his old-school approach to the game. The kid just loves to play hard and hit people — and with his size already, is capable of stepping in and playing right away.

He's also a lot more athletic than given credit for as he can play in coverage as well, and his three-star ranking is actually a little low for where he projects in the college ranks.

3.) Tevita Fotu

Size: 6'6'', 325 pounds

Position: DL

Recent School: Herriman HS / Snow College

Hometown: Oakland, California

Ranking: 3-star

Analysis: The next great Fotu to come through the ranks at Utah may very well be the biggest one in Tevita (David). He's an absolute mauler and after shining at Snow College down south, is more than ready to make an instant impact with the Utes.

He's big and strong, showcases above average athleticism with solid hands and footwork. While his technique still needs to be refined a bit as he tends to play with his pads a little high, the potential is through the rough and he very well could follow in the footsteps of his brother, Leki, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

4.) Ricky Parks

Size: 5'11'', 214 pounds

Position: RB

High School: Gaither HS

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 15 — Iowa, Florida State, Penn State and Kentucky among others

Analysis: If fans want a running back who looks like former stars Zack Moss, Joe Williams and Devontae Booker, they won't have to look much further than Parks. Interestingly enough, Moss also hailed from Florida and Utah fans know exactly how successful his career turned out.

This guy is an absolute tank of a running back who is going to lower his shoulder and deliver the boom. He needs to work on his hands out of the backfield and his pass-protection skills, but he has the physical traits to be successful.

Parks will be asked to come in and immediately contribute as Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore announced this past week they were entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

5.) Jonny Fanaika

Size: 6'3'', 245 pounds

Position: WDE

High School: Pleasant Grove HS

Hometown: Pleasant Grove, Utah

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 3 — Utah, BYU and Utah State

Analysis: It's safe to say that Fanaika has grown and matured since he first chose to attend Utah out of Pleasant Grove High School in Utah. He left to serve his two-year LDS mission at 200 pounds and is now returns at a rock-solid 245 pounds.

The Utes are light on defensive end recruits this class, and a large part of that is due to the high expectations Fanaika has. A gifted athlete, he should come in and immediately provide solid depth to a defensive end group that could lose both of its starters after this season.

6.) Ethan Calvert

Size: 6'3'', 230 pounds

Position: LB

High School: Oaks Christian HS

Hometown: Westlake Village, California

Ranking: 4-star

Offers: 21 — USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon among others

Analysis: This is hands down Utah's biggest win on the 2021 recruiting trail as Calvert was closely linked to local schools USC and UCLA. Not only did the Utes secure one of the top players and linebackers in the nation, they took him away from Pac-12 south division rivals.

Two months ago, the Utes appeared to be longshots to land his services, especially considering USC is attempting to return to national prominence and is close to home, while his oldest brother Bo suits up for the Bruins.

Also, Ethan had yet to visit Utah's campus — while visiting the Trojans and Bruins multiple times over the years. So when he was able to take a trip north in September to see the campus and get a feel for it, that was considered a huge win in Utah's recruiting world and what led to the Utes securing his services.

With two brothers already playing and starting for fellow Pac-12 programs, it's widely believed by analysts that Ethan can be the best of them with a legitimate future on Sundays.

7.) Simote Pepa

Size: 6'3'', 320 pounds

Position: DL

High School: Bingham HS

Hometown: South Jordan, Utah

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 12 — BYU, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington among others

Analysis: Pepa will finally suit up for the Utes and is going to be a massive addition, quite literally, to Utah's defensive line group. A member of the class of 2019, he served an LDS mission for the past two years before now suiting up for the Utes.

A big man in the middle, Pepa has an extremely strong and well built upper body which has allowed him to overpower his opponents. His lower is a little bit smaller so he has struggled with creating a solid base against double teams, but he's athletic and quick enough to beat one-on-one blocks.

Still needing to refine his technique, Pepa will slot into the defensive line group and make an impact right away. Utah is set to lose their two starters after the season, which could open up some immediate playing time.

8.) Cole Bishop

Size: 6', 200 pounds

Position: DB

High School: Starrs Mill HS

Hometown: Peachtree City, Georgia

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 17 — Duke, Michigan State, Stanford and Coastal Carolina among others

Analysis: Bishop is more than an intriguing prospect, he possesses the potential to be a star at the next level based on his size, athleticism and approach to the game. He's physical enough at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds to play down in the box as a run-supporting safety — but also athletic enough to defend in space and coverage.

Most impressive by Utah is they it got Bishop to commit to Utah without ever visiting the campus. His trust in defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and Utah's recent track record of sending defensive backs to the NFL was more than enough.

Also, Utah is one of the top programs in the nation at producing NFL talent who were ranked three stars in high school, finding diamonds in the rough. That's very intriguing for a player like Bishop who, as a two-way athlete in high school, will only thrive one he dedicates himself to the safety spot.

9.) Viliami Pouha

Size: 6'3'', 225 pounds

Position: WDE

High School: Bingham HS

Hometown: South Jordan, Utah

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 3 — Utah, UNLV and Washington State

Analysis: Viliami has a lot of upside to his physical stature, as he's currently pretty slender throughout his frame, which allows him to thrive athletically. He can easily fill out physically, and with the correct weight should not lose any of that athleticism.

You can tell he's been tutored by his father and the coaches at Bingham because ha already has an array of counter moves and pass-rushing skills against opposing offensive tackles. However, he isn't particularly great at any of them so refining that technique some more will be paramount to his success at the next level.

Viliami has no problem being physical at the line of scrimmage, and shows good awareness that if he isn't going to get into the backfield, to properly set the edge. He can also play with a hand in the ground or standing up, showing off his versatility — but he will have to chose one of the options to focus on more at the collegiate level.

10.) Peter Costelli

Size: 6'3'', 205 pounds

Position: QB

High School: Mission Viejo HS

Hometown: Redondo Beach, California

Ranking: 4-star

Offers: 19 — Oregon, Stanford, Michigan State and Indiana among others

Analysis: Blessed with insane dual-threat capabilities, Costelli is actually most comfortable in the pocket as he often delivers the ball precisely and with a big arm as well, having no trouble throwing the deep ball — but he must get more consistent with his anticipation and throwing through tight windows.

His athleticism is off the charts, as he ran anchor for his school's 4x100-meter time, which was completed in 42.29 seconds, the second fastest time in the state. He also has a personal best of 10.82 in the 100-meter, but left more to be desired after his track and field season was canceled this season due to COVID-19.

Costelli is an athletic quarterback with good size and outstanding play speed. He has good feet in the pocket and is a nightmare for defenses as a runner. Although he must continue to smooth over his delivery and increase his mental processing quickness after the snap, he has the potential to become a starting-caliber college quarterback. Costelli fits best in an offense that moves the pocket and allows him to attack the edges on rolls and sprints, while also using him on designed runs and zone-read concepts.

11.) Jonah Elliss

Size: 6'3'', 220 pounds

Position: LB

High School: Moscow HS

Hometown: Moscow, Idaho

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 8 — Air Force, Boise State, Washington State and Louisville among others

Analysis: The addition of Elliss to the Utes keeps alive their family legacy alive in red and white as his father Luther was one of the best defensive tackles in Utah history, being named a first-team All-American as a senior.

While he's deemed an outside linebacker and that's clearly where he's most comfortable, the offensive coaches at Utah have been discussing about him potentially playing tight end. Regardless of where he plays for the Utes, Utah is adding somebody of high character who adds an intriguing blend of athleticism and size that could really pan out once he dedicates himself to a position.

It's most likely that Elliss will stay on the defensive side of the ball in a safety/outside linebacker mold depending on how his body develops over the coming years. He's not insanely athletic, but he's extremely fluid which allows him to move well in the passing game if needed but he must become more explosive if he's to actually thrive in the role. He's tenacious at the point of attack and loves to play physical, but keeps good mind to stay broken down and technical.

12.) Koli Faaiu

Size: 6'4'', 320 pounds

Position: OL

High School: North Creek HS

Hometown: Edmonds, Washington

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 10 — Washington State, Michigan State, Colorado and Hawaii among others

Analysis: Faaiu best projects at either guard or center at the collegiate level, where his strength and athleticism will be very much appreciated and allow him to thrive in pass protection and run blocking.

He shows very good cognizant awareness of his protections and appears to understand the game well. He does good short-area burst and is surprisingly athletic and nimble for his size. As with most high school offensive linemen, he's able to overwhelm his opponents with sheer strength so his technique isn't up to par as of yet.

Once the Utah coaches get their hands on him and can refine/develop that technique and discipline, don't be surprised if Faaiu emerges as a starter at some point during his career.

13.) Isaac Vaha

Size: 6'6'', 235 pounds

Position: TE

High School: Pleasant Grove HS

Hometown: Pleasant Grove, Utah

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 19 — Oregon, UCLA, BYU and Arizona State among others

Analysis: This is a huge pickup for Utah, mainly because it keeps one of the top in-state prospects home. Vaha possesses a massive amount of potential at the tight end position , especially considering he's only been playing football for a few years. He's still figuring out one the specifics of the position and once he puts it altogether, he can be a massive threat on offense.

Blessed with incredible size, athleticism and grace, Vaha hasn't even begun to realize his potential in football considering he's been a basketball player for so long. He's extremely raw to the game of football but he's a natural born athlete and has proven to be a quick learner.

His basketball background makes Vaha and immediate redzone threat on the gridiron, and with more technique, experience and refining of the game, could make him thrive on the football field for the Utes. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has been reinvented the tight end position in Utah's offense, as evidenced by the emergence of Brant Kuithe last season.

14.) Makai Cope

Size: 6'3'', 207 pounds

Position: WR

High School: Culver City HS

Hometown: Culver City, California

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 13 — USC, Michigan, Arizona State and Stanford among others

Analysis: Cope's decision to commit to the Utes doesn't come as a surprise as there have been recent rumblings that his love for Utah was growing. Then there was also his connection with four-star quarterback commit Peter Costelli, as the two have spent some time this fall getting together and throwing the ball.

Cope can stop and start on a dime, and use his long strides to high step last-ditch arm tackles he just created for himself. He covers 10 yards in his first five strides off the line; he’s explosive from zero momentum. No surprise he has a track background.

He’ll be making a big leap in terms of the level of competition at the next level, but he did have success during one-on-ones at various unpadded camps. His skill set and high-point ability are most effective out wide and deeper downfield on 50/50 balls.

15.) Mason Tufaga

Size: 6'2'', 220 pounds

Position: LB

High School: St. Louis HS

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Ranking: 4-star

Offers: 12 — USC, Oregon, Arizona State and Nebraska among others

Analysis: This is a kid who comes from a great high school in producing elite college-level talent, including former Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota of Oregon. While not the biggest of players right now, Tufaga tests off the charts athletically and is seen as someone who will easily put on good weight at the next level.

He's a game-changer in the middle of the defense and plays physical with a nasty chip on his shoulder. He's more of a downhill type of player, although he does have some coverage skills in the passing. Pairing him with Calvert and Reynolds gives the Utes a sensation nucleus in the middle of the defense for years to come.

16.) Darrien Stewart

Size: 6'2'', 185 pounds

Position: DB

High School: Desert Pines HS

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 12 — UCLA, Washington State, San Diego State and Boise State among others

Analysis: Sort of unknown commodity for whatever reason, Stewart full on looks the part of Division I safety, and to be honest he plays the part as well. What makes him special is that he's good on nearly every aspect of the game. He's got the size to man up with tight ends, the physicality to play in the box and make a hit and the athleticism to cover centerfield.

But that's also what makes Stewart just a three-star prospect and not more is that he isn't great in any one thing. He can matchup with receivers but lacks ideal cover skills, and while his athleticism is good, his hips are a little tight and he struggles coming out of breaks immediately.

His best trait is the physical and reckless abandonment he plays with, a style of play that has become very familiar with the Utah defense. Stewart loves to hit and has no problem challenging anyone, regardless of size. Once he gets into a college program, I fully expect him to shine after a year or two of refining his technique and growing more as an athlete.

17.) Elisha Lloyd

Size: 5'10'', 175 pounds

Position: DB

High School: Mission Hills HS

Hometown: San Marcos, California

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 19 — Washington State, Boise State, Boston College and Kansas State among others

Analysis: Once again, this another one of those 'diamond in the rough' finds by Whittingham and his staff — and picking him off from another Pac-12 school is just double the win. Even after Lloyd committed to Washington State, coach Shah and Utah stayed hard after him and it proved to be the difference.

Lloyd possesses blazing speed (might be the fastest player on the West Coast) and solid technique. Is athleticism is off the charts as it helps him do a phenomenal job of staying patient in coverage, knowing he can because he has the speed to make up for it.

When you combine everything that Lloyd already possesses with Utah's player-development and there's no reason to believe that he won't turn into a high-level player with the Utes.

