Vanderbilt Misses out on 3-Star DL Cameron McHaney
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores have put together a strong summer thus far on the recruiting trail, but received a bit of bad news on Tuesday.
3-Star defensive lineman Cameron McHaney from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, officially committed to Indiana, according to Rivals. He chose the Hoosiers over his other finalists Vanderbilt and Purdue.
McHaney is ranked as the No. 55 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 65 player in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is a space eating run stopper with the ability to also get after the quarterback on passing downs with some impressive athleticism for his size.
After transferring to IMG Academy from Indianapolis Lutheran Academy in Indiana for his junior season in 2024, McHaney finished with 39 tackles, 7.0 TFL's and 2.0 sacks.
While the Commodores' 2026 class is already looking strong, after Lea and the staff added seven commitments throughout the month of June, missing out on a player like McHaney is certainly less than ideal.
As of now, Vanderbilt's 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 45 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but considering the Commodores' No. 77 finish in 2025, Lea and the staff look to be improving.
2026 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)