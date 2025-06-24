Vanderbilt Battling Tennessee for 4-Star ATH Joel Wyatt
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have picked up steam on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June, adding six commitments to the 2026 class. Now, as official visit season draws to close, the Commodores could be closing in on yet another commit.
4-Star athlete Joel Wyatt from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee is down to just Vanderbilt and Tennessee and will be making his commitment on July 6, according to On3.
The 6-foot-4, 195 lb. prospect lines up as both a wide receiver and defensive back and even suits up for his high school's basketball team as well. He has played varsity football since his eighth grade year, but his junior season was his most productive.
Wyatt finished 2024 with nearly 900 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as well as 31 total tackles, 3.0 TFL's and a fumble recovery.
He was in Nashville for an official visit on June 13, alongside current Vanderbilt commits Keeyshawn Tabuteau and Daniel Vollmer as well as several other Commodores' targets.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds 13 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and have seen a significant leap up recruiting rankings. If Lea and the staff can continue to build on what looks to be a strong foundation, the Commodores could be looking at one of the best classes in recent history.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)