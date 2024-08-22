Virginia Basketball: Four-Star PG Keyshuan Tillery Sets Official Visit to UVA

4⭐️ Keyshuan Tillery was getting BUSY on the EYBL this year! 😮‍💨🚨



The 6-foot PG averaged 15.6 PTS & 5.6 AST at Peach Jam, and has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Villanova, Tennessee, & Rutgers.



HEART OVER HEIGHT. 💯💯💯@Khoop111 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/dWIJaVnVwS