Virginia Basketball: Four-Star PG Keyshuan Tillery Sets Official Visit to UVA
The fall visitor schedule is starting to fill up for the UVA men's basketball program. 2025 consensus four-star point guard Keyshuan Tillery has reportedly scheduled an official visit to Virginia for the weekend of August 30th, as reported by 24/7 High School Hoops and League Ready on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, Tillery will visit the Cavaliers in Charlottesville on August 30th before taking official visits to Wake Forest (September 6th), Cincinnati (September 13th), Ohio State (September 21st), and Villanova (October 4th).
A 6'1" point guard out of the New Hampton School in New Hampshire, Tillery is a four-star prospect according to each of the major recruiting services, ranking No. 49 overall in the ESPN Top 100 and No. 71 overall per 247Sports, which also has him rated as the No. 10 point guard in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Hampshire.
Though Tillery never announced he received an offer from Virginia, his scheduling an official visit to UVA certainly seems to indicate a significant amount of mutual interest. In addition to the other schools that are hosting Tillery for official visits - Wake Forest, Villanova, Ohio State, and Cincinnati - he has also been offered by Kansas, Florida, Iowa, Louisville, Syracuse, Tennessee, Rutgers, Washington, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Georgetown, DePaul and others.
Many of those scholarship offers have come in this summer as Tillery has stood out on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Tillery's trip to UVA on August 30th will kick off a busy stretch of official visits for Virginia with many top recruiting targets coming to Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are set to host Charlottesville point guard Chance Mallory and five-star forward Nate Ament on the weekend of September 13th and four-star point guard JJ Mandaquit and four-star power forward London Jemison on the weekend of September 27th.
Virginia has yet to secure a verbal commitment from the recruiting class of 2025, but has made the cut list for six four-star recruits in the 2025 class:
- PG Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
- SF Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.)
- PF London Jemison (West Hartford, CT)
- CG Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.)
- PF Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN)
- PG JJ Mandaquit (Hilo, HI)
