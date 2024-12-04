Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Defensive Lineman Zeke Chinwike Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
The Green Run High School to Virginia Tech pipeline is very much alive, and Green Run defensive lineman Zeke Chinwike signed to play at Virginia Tech. Chinwike is listed at 6-foot-6, one of three players in Virginia Tech's 2026 class listed at 6-foot-5 or taller. Chinwike visited Blacksburg on June 21st and committed to the program on June 24th. Chinwike held other offers from Marshall, Charlotte, UConn, and West Virginia.
Before the season, Chinwike was kind enough to give an interview from Virginia to me. He detailed his future at Virginia Tech, his offical visit, Virginia Tech's culture, and his motivation to be great as a football player.
“My family and my grandma is definitely what motivates me to be great,” he recalls, “those are the people who I do it for. We have been through ups and downs, and I’m [excited] to give them all the world.”
Zeke is a very talented and versatile player on defense and knows he can make an impact at Virginia Tech. He plays with absolute confidence in his abilities, and describes himself as “never-lacking, mean, humble, and very energetic”.
When talking about his transition to college and how he’s preparing for his career at Virginia Tech, Zeke said, “I’m putting in all the work I can on and off the field. I’m trying a lot of new things, and trying to be the best version of myself going forward in life.”
Zeke went into detail on how amazing his experience with Virginia Tech had been, “Virginia Tech is always a welcoming school. They don’t just show you love [during] the official visit and then that’s it, they show you love throughout the years of being at Virginia Tech. I know so many guys that have played at Virginia Tech, and then came back to be a coach or a [member of] the recruiting staff.”
“The official visit just opened my eyes to my future. I noticed the love and bond between the staff, coaches, and players. I did not want to miss out on anything. I wanted to be apart of a great family and I’m blessed to now have that.” He continued, “Virginia Tech is the place to be. The main thing that caught my eye was the city and town. I need a home that’s going to be safe , [close-knit] and welcoming. At Virginia Tech , I found that immediately.”
