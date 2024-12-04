All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Carter Stallard Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

The extremely physically gifted offensive tackle committed to Virginia Tech.

Oct 12, 2013; Blacksburg, VA, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Lane Stadium. The Hokies defeated Pitt 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Carter Stallard, a 6-foot-7.5 offensive linemen from Christiansburg High School, committed to his hometown school, Virginia Tech. Stallard was heavily recruited by Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and West Virginia, among others.

Here's a scouting report on Stallard from Mike Farrell of Mike Farrell Sports:

"Elite size and frame at 6’7.5, 315 pounds. Stallard has good athletic ability for his size. Very good play strength. Solid speed for his size. He is more agile than he is fast. Good balance, lateral quickness, and footwork. His knack for finishing blocks displays very good competitive toughness. Good quickness off the line. His motor and good leg drive make up for solid initial contact. He has good hand quickness and placement. He does a very good job of not losing defenders once engaged. Good with both zone and gap blocking assignments. Stallard’s good agility enables him to be good at reach, pull, and second level blocks. He is a good pass blocker. He’s good at getting to his set points and limiting pass rusher’s options with his length and size. Inconsistent and solid knee bend for his size. Not a lot of pass blocking experience. A good prospect that will need a year or two of development. He can be a multiyear starter at a power 4 program."

2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed

1. LB Brett Clatterbaugh

2. DB Sheldon Robinson

3. OL Nathaniel Wright

4. WR Jayden Anderson

5. QB Kelden Ryan

6. ATH Luke Stuewe

7. WR Shamarius Peterkin

8. LB Noah Chambers

9. CB Jordan Crim

10. QB AJ Brand

11. OL Carter Stallard

