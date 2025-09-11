A Big Four Primetime Matchup in Deactown - Our Staff Makes Their Picks
It took nearly seven hours after a couple of rain delays, but the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0, 0-0 ACC) had a decisive win last week over FCS Western Carolina. Now, their attention shifts to their first Big Four contest of the season and their first ACC conference game of the 2025 season.
The (2-0, 0-0 ACC) travels down Tobacco Road for a primetime, national TV audience for a showdown at Allegacy Stadium on Thursday night.
What does our staff think about the game? Unlike the first two games of the season in which no one on our staff selected a Wake opponent, this week we are split. Of the nine of us on the team, five have picked the Deacs to get the win, and four have picked the Wolfpack.
In Week Two, Carson was the closest with a prediction of 35-10 (actual was 42-10). Both Carson and Brett have a closest win this season, but Brett's total point differential is less than Carson's, so he remains on top of the season leaderboard.
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. North Carolina State
Andrew Bauhs (2-0)- North Carolina State 34-10
Barry Lewis (2-0) - Wake Forest 30-27
Blake Robison (2-0) - Wake Forest 31-24
Brett Gibbons (2-0; one closest prediction) - North Carolina State 35-21
Carson Wersal (2-0; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 31-28
JD Andress (2-0) - North Carolina State 27-17
Keylor Piers (2-0) - Wake Forest 21-17
Ryder Solberg (2-0) - Wake Forest 38-35
Sean Kennedy (2-0) - Wake Forest 27-21
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September11. It will be played at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC, and can be seen on ESPN.