Can Wake Make it 2-0? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff makes their picks as the Demon Deacons face the Catamounts in the second game of the season.

Barry Lewis

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Kendrick Raphael (20) tries to avoid Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
It wasn't pretty, but the Demon Deacons squeaked by with a narrow victory last week over Kennesaw State. Demond Claiborne went down with an injury and is questionable for this week. Now, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Western Carolina Catamounts in a must-win game before the gauntlet of ACC conference play begins next Thursday.

What does our team think about the game? Once again, our staff has unanimously picked the Deacs to win. However, the margin of victory is predicted to be a lot less than we predicted last week. Our average point differential has Wake winning by two touchdowns this week.

In Week One, no one came too close to the score prediction. Brett was the closest, but even his 30-6 was not close to the 10-9 final.

Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina

Andrew Bauhs (1-0)- Wake Forest 31-7
Barry Lewis (1-0) - Wake Forest 24-17
Blake Robinson (1-0) - Wake Forest 31-17
Brett Gibbons (1-0; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 28-17
Carson Wersal (1-0) - Wake Forest 35-10
JD Andress (1-0) - Wake Forest 24-16
Keylor Piers (1-0) - Wake Forest 28-17
Ryder Solberg (1-0) - Wake Forest 24-14
Sean Kennedy (1-0) - Wake Forest 28-10

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

Previewing the Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the game against the Catamounts. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

More Questions Than Answers? Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina Preview

After a confusing 10–9 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls in week one, Wake Forest gets another chance to figure things out.

Demond Claiborne and the Path Forward: Takeaways from Jake Dickert's Sept. 1 Press Conference

The Deacs had to adapt just three plays into Friday night's game. Here's how they move forward.

What The Stats Say About Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina

What do the analytics say about the Demon Deacons week two matchup?

How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina

Everything you need to know to follow the Demon Deacons as they take on the Catamounts

With Claiborne in Limbo, Wake's Keys to Success Change Against the Catamounts

With a lesser opponent on the schedule, a win is expected for the Deacs. But how will they pull it out, especially if Claiborne doesn't suit up?

Weekly Depth Chart Update: Wake Forest vs Western Carolina

Who replaces who with the injuries that Wake Forest sustained last week vs Kennesaw State? Will the Demon Deacons "next man up" mentality prove successful?

Wake Forest Player Profiles - Week Two

Highlighting some defensive players, coach Dickert talked about in this weeks press conference

Rival Report: Western Carolina

A Scouting report of the Western Carolina Catamounts

