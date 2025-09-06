Can Wake Make it 2-0? Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
It wasn't pretty, but the Demon Deacons squeaked by with a narrow victory last week over Kennesaw State. Demond Claiborne went down with an injury and is questionable for this week. Now, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Western Carolina Catamounts in a must-win game before the gauntlet of ACC conference play begins next Thursday.
What does our team think about the game? Once again, our staff has unanimously picked the Deacs to win. However, the margin of victory is predicted to be a lot less than we predicted last week. Our average point differential has Wake winning by two touchdowns this week.
In Week One, no one came too close to the score prediction. Brett was the closest, but even his 30-6 was not close to the 10-9 final.
Staff Predictions - Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina
Andrew Bauhs (1-0)- Wake Forest 31-7
Barry Lewis (1-0) - Wake Forest 24-17
Blake Robinson (1-0) - Wake Forest 31-17
Brett Gibbons (1-0; one closest prediction) - Wake Forest 28-17
Carson Wersal (1-0) - Wake Forest 35-10
JD Andress (1-0) - Wake Forest 24-16
Keylor Piers (1-0) - Wake Forest 28-17
Ryder Solberg (1-0) - Wake Forest 24-14
Sean Kennedy (1-0) - Wake Forest 28-10
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
Previewing the Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the game against the Catamounts. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
More Questions Than Answers? Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina Preview
After a confusing 10–9 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls in week one, Wake Forest gets another chance to figure things out.
Demond Claiborne and the Path Forward: Takeaways from Jake Dickert's Sept. 1 Press Conference
The Deacs had to adapt just three plays into Friday night's game. Here's how they move forward.
What The Stats Say About Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina
What do the analytics say about the Demon Deacons week two matchup?
How to Watch and Listen to Wake Forest vs. Western Carolina
Everything you need to know to follow the Demon Deacons as they take on the Catamounts
With Claiborne in Limbo, Wake's Keys to Success Change Against the Catamounts
With a lesser opponent on the schedule, a win is expected for the Deacs. But how will they pull it out, especially if Claiborne doesn't suit up?
Weekly Depth Chart Update: Wake Forest vs Western Carolina
Who replaces who with the injuries that Wake Forest sustained last week vs Kennesaw State? Will the Demon Deacons "next man up" mentality prove successful?
Wake Forest Player Profiles - Week Two
Highlighting some defensive players, coach Dickert talked about in this weeks press conference
Rival Report: Western Carolina
A Scouting report of the Western Carolina Catamounts