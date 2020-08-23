Freshmen Faces: CB Daryl Porter Jr.

Recruitment

Daryl Porter Jr. (5'11", 175 lbs) of Plantation, Florida was one of the later members to join the 2020 class as he committed to West Virginia just one week prior to signing. His recruitment with the Mountaineers gained ground quickly in later November, leading to his early December visit. Porter Jr. picked the Mountaineers over other offers from Utah, Washington State, Baylor, Boston College, Indiana, Louisville, TCU, Ole Miss, Minnesota, and numerous others.