Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Sean Ryan in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to wide receiver Sean Ryan.

After battling a shoulder injury in 2019, causing him to miss four games, Sean Ryan looks to make a big impact this fall. Head coach Neal Brown has stated on a couple of occasions how he believes Ryan has the best hands on the team. Having the best hands will certainly get you not only a ton of playing time, but a lot of looks in the passing game.

In his first season in Morgantown, the Temple transfer finished with 19 receptions for 219 yards in eight games of action. At 6'3", 204 lbs, Ryan has tremendous size and gives the quarterbacks a big body to target in the red zone. There's no doubt that if Ryan stays healthy in 2020, he could have a pretty big season in the West Virginia offense.

Stellar

A superb season for Ryan would mean that he not only stayed healthy, but was able to become one of the team's leading receivers. He doesn't have to be a 1,000-yard receiver, but more so a security blanket for whoever wins the starting quarterback job.

Standard

A normal year for Ryan looks very similar to what we saw from him in 2019, but a tic better. Despite not posting impressive numbers, Ryan's normal should be viewed a little higher. He had to not only deal with an injury, but was in the first year of learning a new offense, and dealt with a struggling quarterback situation.

Subpar

Below average for Ryan is being an average joe. That's not in Ryan's DNA - at least I wouldn't think. He has too much talent and too much ability to be just an ordinary receiver in the offense. Again, he doesn't need to hit big, but be a guy that creates a positive impact offensively.

What kind of season are you expecting for Sean Ryan in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

