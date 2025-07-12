How to Watch JJ Wetherholt in the MLB Futures Game on Saturday Evening
JJ Wetherholt will be on the big stage Saturday evening, alongside some of the best young players in pro baseball, taking part in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, home of the Braves.
First pitch for the Futures Game is set for 4 p.m. ET and can be streamed on MLB.TV and MLB Network.
The former West Virginia slugger recently earned a promotion to Triple-A Memphis after notching his first career multi-home run game. It didn't take long for him to make a splash at the Triple-A level, belting a triple to right field and blistering a homer to straightaway centerfield.
So far in three games with the Redbirds, Wetherholt is 4-for-11 with one homer, two RBI, a double, and a triple.
His fast rise through the minors is unprecedented, especially for the Cardinals' organization. He became the first Cardinals position player to make it to Triple-A within a calendar year of being drafted since Brett Wallace did it in 2009. If he continues to swing a hot bat deep into the summer, there's a chance he'll be a part of the team's September call-ups.
