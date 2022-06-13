WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2023 Class

West Virginia Football Commits - Class of 2023

QB Raheim Jeter (committed on 12/20/21)

6'3", 220 lbs

Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg HS

Power 5 Offers: Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, Temple.

Recruited by: Sean Reagan.

Analysis: Gets on top of the ball, and finishes with a nice follow-through on "touch passes" downfield. Has a good feel for the pocket - calm feet. Very accurate with the football in all three levels. Has raw arm strength which will develop as he continues to grow older and is in the strength program. A mobile quarterback that has several Cam Newton-esque runs. Runs with anger and seeks contact.

Highlights:

RB Jahiem White (committed on 12/13/21)

5'9", 180 lbs

York, PA - William Penn Charter

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Bowling Green, Old Dominion.

Recruited by: Chad Scott.

Analysis: Only one way to put it - explosive. Does everything at full speed, including changing directions which makes hits cuts in the open field dynamic. Wastes no time hitting the hole and despite his size, absorbs contact very well and maintains his balance. Once he gets outside and turns the corner it's game over. Has next-level speed that will create home run opportunities for any offense.

Why he chose WVU: "I went to a camp there in June of 2021. The coaches were so genuine. Coach Scott pulled me aside for one on one drills. I left knowing that was my “home”. Called my god mom and told her WVU was it. The coaches are building something special with the program. They are your coaches, but they are family first and you can feel that."

Highlights:

WR Rodney Gallagher (committed on 5/25/22)

5'10", 170 lbs

Uniontown, PA - Laurel Highlands HS

Power 5 Offers: Arizona State, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Cincinnati, Connecticut, Houston, William & Mary.

Recruited by: Dontae Wright, Tony Washington.

Analysis: Gallagher is a dynamic playmaker that can take it the distance any time he touches the ball. Has tremendous breakaway speed with top-end acceleration. Lines up all over the place including taking snaps at quarterback running the read option, running back, and of course, receiver. His athleticism and versatility keeps defenses honest, yet they still don't have an answer for him. It may take him a year or so to truly develop into a star at the next level due to how many different hats he wears in the system he currently plays in. Settling in at receiver and concentrating on that one position every single day will allow him to grow his game. Also has the ability to return punts and kicks. Without a doubt the top player in WVU's class, at the moment.

Why he chose WVU: "I just knew where home was and I just wanted to tell the coaching staff that I was coming. Plus, I didn't want to waste the other schools' time when I knew where I was going," Gallagher told Mountaineers Now. "They've been showing me love since my freshman year. I have a great relationship with the whole staff, especially coach [Dontae] Wright - he's a good dude. It just felt like the best fit for me."

Highlights:

OL Cooper Young (committed on 6/12/22)

6'5", 280 lbs

Downington, PA - Downington West HS

Power 5 Offers: Maryland, Pitt, Virginia, West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Temple.

Recruited by: Matt Moore.

Analysis: Young primarily lines up at left guard, but has the ability to play all three interior spots along the offensive line. He's very physical in the run game as he possesses powerful hands while maintaining good pad level. Pulls exceptionally well and seeks contact in the second level immediately. Young buries opposing linemen consistently and does so quite effortlessly. Understands leverage at a high level and uses it to seal off running lanes. Absolute tone-setter.

Highlights:

DL Cameron Jackson (committed on 12/10/21)

6'4", 300 lbs

Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg HS

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern.

Recruited by: Andrew Jackson

Analysis: Plays a lot of 0-tech and some 2i as well. Fairly athletic, but could develop into more than just a pure run stopper. Big body that just dominated his competition at the high school level. Strikes with powerful, active hands. Doesn't do anything flashy, but he doesn't need to be as technically sound as he is. Should be a factor in some fashion down the road.

Highlights:

DL Eamon Smalls (committed on 6/12/22)

6'2", 325 lbs

Lady's Island, SC - Beaufort HS

Power 5 Offers: West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Liberty.

Recruited by: Andrew Jackson.

Analysis: Great get-off, super athletic for his size 6'2", 300+ lbs. Has a dynamic swim move that wins consistently, but also uses his raw power and lower body strength to force his way into the backfield. Doesn't play much as a true nose, but certainly has the ability to. Depending on how the staff wants to transform his body, he could develop into a 3-technique. He's already quick enough and has the athleticism to do so. WVU is lucky to get a commitment from him when they did. Bigger schools will start floating toward him during his senior year and some may push for a flip.

LB James Heard (committed on 6/3/22)

6'2", 215 lbs

Philadelphia, PA - St. Joseph's Prep School

Power 5 Offers: Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Cincinnati, Temple.

Recruited by: Chad Scott

Analysis: Has the potential to be an elite, All-Big 12 pass rusher off the edge at the Bandit spot. Smooth spin move that he can utilize to the tackle's outside shoulder or can front his man and shed off a block to make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Also has a solid rip pass rush move. Very finesse, athletic, speedy edge that can beat you in many ways.

Highlights:

LB Josiah Trotter (committed on 4/15/22)

6'2", 230 lbs

Philadelphia, PA - St. Joseph's Prep School

Power 5 Offers: Clemson, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Marshall, Temple.

Analysis: Rock-solid two-way linebacker that can play the run and pass. Drops well into coverage and has light, quick feet like a defensive back. Mainly plays the MIKE but can also rush off the edge and line up at either WILL or SAM. Terrific sideline-to-sideline speed. Tackles extremely well in the open field with good form. Has the potential to be a major impact player immediately.

Highlights:

CB Josiah Jackson (committed on 3/11/22)

6'1", 175 lbs

Fairfield, OH - Fairfield HS

Power 5 Offers: Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Vanderbilt, West Virginia.

G5 Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, James Madison. Kent State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Ohio, Utah State, Western Michigan.

Recruited by: ShaDon Brown.

Analysis: Jackson is a technician on the perimeter in press coverage. He loves getting physical in the first five yards and oftentimes takes his receiver completely out of the play. Mainly plays corner, but offers positional flexibility by dropping back to play safety on occasion. Opposing quarterbacks fear throwing his way and it's obvious when you turn on the tape. His length and closing speed make for tight windows for the ball to be placed in.

Why he chose WVU: "What sold me is how I can get free education, I get a chance to play in one of the best-schemed defenses in college football and I can fit in the scheme, and it’s family-oriented. My family loves the program. What I love most is how much the coaching staff cares for the players on and off the field and how they develop us to be not only better players, but better humans. The facilities are state of the art and they have all the resources needed to be successful."

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.