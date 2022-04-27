Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we focus on Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis.

Bio

  • Name: Danny Davis
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • Jersey number: No. 7
  • Hometown: Springfield, Ohio
  • High school: Springfield High School
  • Recruiting information: 4-star
  • College major: Master's in Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 196 pounds

College stats

YearGames playedReceptionsReceiving yardsRushing yardsTotal TDs

Freshman

10

26

418

9

5

Sophomore

10

40

418

56

5

Junior

12

30

250

110

2

Senior (COVID)

2

3

78

69

2

5th Year

9

32

478

1

2

Pro Day numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.50
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.18
  • 3-cone: 6.97
  • Vertical jump: 31.5"

Mock draft projections

Danny Davis is not projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. The senior wide receiver will look to sign on with a team via free agency. 

Possible teams of interest

Teams that are looking for a sure-handed receiver could give Davis a look as an undrafted free agent. He could also be a candidate for the USFL or one of the other various professional leagues.

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

