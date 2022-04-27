2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we focus on Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis.

Bio

Name: Danny Davis

Position: Wide receiver

Jersey number: No. 7

Hometown: Springfield, Ohio

High school: Springfield High School

Recruiting information: 4-star

College major: Master's in Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis

Measurables

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 196 pounds

College stats

Year Games played Receptions Receiving yards Rushing yards Total TDs Freshman 10 26 418 9 5 Sophomore 10 40 418 56 5 Junior 12 30 250 110 2 Senior (COVID) 2 3 78 69 2 5th Year 9 32 478 1 2

Pro Day numbers

40-yard dash: 4.50

20-yard shuttle: 4.18

3-cone: 6.97

Vertical jump: 31.5"

Mock draft projections

Danny Davis is not projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. The senior wide receiver will look to sign on with a team via free agency.

Possible teams of interest

Teams that are looking for a sure-handed receiver could give Davis a look as an undrafted free agent. He could also be a candidate for the USFL or one of the other various professional leagues.

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

