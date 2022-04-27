2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis
With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.
Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.
With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.
Today we focus on Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis.
Bio
- Name: Danny Davis
- Position: Wide receiver
- Jersey number: No. 7
- Hometown: Springfield, Ohio
- High school: Springfield High School
- Recruiting information: 4-star
- College major: Master's in Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot
Read More
- Weight: 196 pounds
College stats
|Year
|Games played
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Rushing yards
|Total TDs
Freshman
10
26
418
9
5
Sophomore
10
40
418
56
5
Junior
12
30
250
110
2
Senior (COVID)
2
3
78
69
2
5th Year
9
32
478
1
2
Pro Day numbers
- 40-yard dash: 4.50
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.18
- 3-cone: 6.97
- Vertical jump: 31.5"
Mock draft projections
Danny Davis is not projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. The senior wide receiver will look to sign on with a team via free agency.
Possible teams of interest
Teams that are looking for a sure-handed receiver could give Davis a look as an undrafted free agent. He could also be a candidate for the USFL or one of the other various professional leagues.
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.
Related links:
- Leo Chenal draft profile
- Scott Nelson draft profile
- Logan Bruss draft profile
- Jack Sanborn draft profile
- Jake Ferguson draft profile
- Matt Henningsen draft profile
- Faion Hicks draft profile
- Josh Seltzner draft profile
- John Chenal draft profile
- Caesar Williams draft profile
- Kendric Pryor draft profile
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.