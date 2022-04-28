Badgers in the NFL: Wisconsin 2022 NFL Draft primer

Over the past two weeks, we at All Badgers have been profiling some NFL Draft eligible prospects that recently finished their careers with the Wisconsin Badgers.

With draft day officially here, it is time to aggregate all of that information into one digestible hub, and also take a look at where the most recent mock drafts have each player potentially landing.

Leo Chenal

Former UW linebacker Leo Chenal is projected to be the first player from Wisconsin to be selected in the draft. On average, his draft projection is somewhere around the second or third round.

Here is where Chenal has been mocked to most recently:

NFL.com: round 3, pick 65 to the Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN: round 3, pick 84 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Sporting News: round 3, pick 81 to the New York Giants

Jake Ferguson

Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is also expected to be picked in the NFL Draft. After being a steady presence in the passing game for the Badgers the past four years, Ferguson will look to do the same at the next level. On average, Ferguson is projected somewhere in the middle rounds.

Here are some of the most recent mock drafts that have Ferguson included:

NFL.com: round 5, pick 155 to the Dallas Cowboys

ESPN: round 5, pick 147 to the New York Giants

Sporting News: round 4, pick 129 to the Dallas Cowboys

Logan Bruss

Offensive line Logan Bruss is also currently projected to go in the middle rounds like Ferguson. With the versatility to play guard or tackle at the next level, Bruss is a player that could easily wind up as the second pick from Wisconsin.

Here are some of the most recent mock drafts that include Bruss:

NFL.com: round 5, pick 155 to the Dallas Cowboys

ESPN: round 4, pick 133 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sporting News: round 6, pick 188 to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jack Sanborn

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn is also expected to be selected this weekend. The former four-star linebacker was a three-year starter for the Badgers and could hear his name called any time on the third day of the draft.

Here are some of the most recent mock drafts that include Sanborn:

NFL.com: round 6, pick 191 to the Minnesota Vikings

ESPN: round 7, pick 242 to the Carolina Panthers

Sporting News: round 5, pick 163 to the New York Jets

Matt Henningsen

Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen has also surfaced on a few mock drafts recently. The former walk-on is one of the most intelligent players in the entire NFL Draft, and he could easily hear his name called after a strong Pro Day.

Here are some of the most recent mock drafts that include Henningsen:

NFL.com: round 6, pick 213 to the Atlanta Falcons

Other draft hopefuls

There is still a chance that other players such as Scott Nelson or Faion Hicks are selected as well.

If not, multiple Badgers will likely sign on as preferred free agents.

