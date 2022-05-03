2 Girls: Last Episode of the Olympic Season!

In this 30th and final episode of Season 7, Lori and Mary chat about the World Mixed Doubles results, senior world championships and what the curlers have been up to: Team Tirinzoni's front end, Vicky Wright, Canadian curlers getting days, keys (to the city) and even a street named in their honour.

Joanne Courtney then joins the discussion to fill Lori and Mary in on her decorated career, the reason she's stepping back from curling, how she balanced nursing and curling, the highs and lows with Team Homan and so much more.

Thank you to everyone who supported the podcast this season! We are so grateful and wish you all a safe and fun-filled summer!