2 Girls and a Game: Scott Arnold on WCF Rule Changes

The Girls dig into the proposed rule changes—how, when and why.

The second episode of season seven starts with Lori’s first adventures on the curling ice, followed by 2G thoughts about Alberta’s public health crisis and indoor sport cancellations. Keeping their optimism level high, the girls then predict which teams will come out of the pre-Olympic Trial events in Ottawa this coming week.

Lori and Mary move on with cashspiel results and the prize money that seems to have taken a beating since the pandemic started.

Then, the huge news is discussed—the World Curling Federation’s look at potential new rule changes to the sport of curling. The girls discuss the immediate reactions from some of the players and conduct an interview with WCF’s Scott Arnold who explains the rationale that went into these pilot decisions.

Finally, Lori and Mary announce the two prize winners for the season seven Giveaway Contest!

Thank you for listening and please enjoy the episode.

-----