2 Girls and a Game: Summer Pod 2022

The 2 Girls are back for special summer episode! All things in the world of curling are discussed, from current events to new competitions, from curlers as social influencers to Eve Muirhead’s royal family. Lori and Mary also discuss the sad and shocking death of Thomas Ulsrud.

Sit back with a cool one and chill out as the 2 Girls give you a summer curling fix. Watch along in our media player for occasional images to enhance your podcast experience.