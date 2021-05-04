CURLING home
2 Girls and a Game: World Pressure with Colleen Jones

Colleen Jones discusses the pressure cooker of world curling competition, focussing on her “failure” in 1999.
On to episode 28 of season six. Lori and Mary start with all the discussion points from the first half of the world women’s championship in Calgary—the TV crew positives, the German positives, Canada’s struggles, coaches from different nations, eyeglasses and more.

The 2 Girls then discuss their first-hand experiences with curling pressure before speaking with multiple STOH and world champion skip Colleen Jones. The legend focusses on her first worlds appearance with her new-at-the-time squad in 1999—which Jones describes as a “failure.” It’s a remarkable segment.

The gals wrap up with some final notes.

Enjoy the episode and stay safe!

