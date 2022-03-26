Curling Legends: Episode 77 - Georgina Wheatcroft

Georgina Wheatcroft always wanted to be an Olympian. Initially kept out of the evaluation camps, she needed a Scotties victory with Pat Sanders in 1987 to qualify for the first-ever Canadian Olympic Curling Trials. She eventually reached her goal, winning bronze at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City with skip Kelley Law.

Georgina takes us through her journey, the high and lows, the close losses, running out of time at a Skins Game, and considers she might be the only player to have curled with both Joneses.