Curling Legends: Episode 78 - Orest Meleschuk

Orest Meleschuk could accept when an opponent threw a good stone. But he was less tolerant when chaff from a corn broom turned a terrible miss into a made shot. In 1972 the luck of the chaff fell his way and together with third Dave Romano, second John Hanesiak and lead Pat Hailley, they won the 1972 Manitoba Tankard, Macdonald Brier and Air Canada Silver Broom (world championship).

Orest reminisces on that magic season and recalls the famous “Labonte Boot.” He shares thoughts on the 1989 Brier and a controversial burnt stone against BC’s Rick Folk that may have cost his team (John Usackis, John Hyrich and Sean Meleshcuk) a trip to the playoffs. In addition there are plenty of tales from across the decades including his version of “Orest meets Ernie Richardson,” thoughts on the modern era, and why Orest believes curling is in trouble.