Curling Legends: Episode 80 - Al Hackner

Al Hackner always concentrated on the game. His deep focus, cool demeanor and absence of emotional display led to his nickname “Iceman.”

Hackner’s partnership with third Rick Lang began in 1979 and led to four trips to the Brier final over the next six years. They won their first title in 1982 with Bob Nicol and Bruce Kennedy at front end, and later recruited Ian Tetley and Pat Perroud to capture their second Canadian and world championship in 1985.

Al reflects on his famous double takeout against Pat Ryan at the ’85 Brier in Moncton and shares many stories from his long career. The episode concludes with a recording of Arnold Asham performing “The Hack Came Back.”

As usual, watch this episode in the media player and enjoy embedded video and still images—all to enhance your podcast experience.