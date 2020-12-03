Curling Legends Podcast: Episode 71 – Elaine Dagg-Jackson

She pursued her passion to coach curling. The decision led to amazing experiences across the globe and eventually her dream job as National Women’s Coach with Curling Canada.

Elaine Dagg-Jackson’s introduction to the sport came from father Lyall Dagg, winner of the 1964 Brier and world titles. Her first trip to the Scotties was in 1987 as the alternate for Pat Sanders, but it was her work with Julie Sutton in the early ’90s that would raise her coaching development to new levels. Elaine shares how her path in curling was not always clear and reflects on the moments that ultimately led to her become one of the first professional coaches in the game.

