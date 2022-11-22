What’s up, curlers?

I'm super pumped about this little project. I hope you share it with your team and get good use out of it for years to come.

There are a few struggles I've come across when trying to do brushing intervals; both dry land and on-ice:

• Finding an interval timer that lines up with the work:rest ratios I'm looking for

• Trying to visualize brushing and the demands of the different types of sweep down the ice

• Keeping the interval in an easy-to-find space.

I think I’ve addressed all three of these struggles with episodes 40, 41 and 42.

• These are my three go-to brushing intervals I use year-round

• I added in some in-game visualization opportunities

• You can save it to a playlist on your fave app!

The best part? I’ve made them all free.

So please use them, share them, and go kick some brushing butt!

EPISODE 40: Brushing Tabata Interval

A true tabata is hard work, and is completed in only four minutes. You will work HARD for 20 seconds, and rest for just 10 seconds, for a total of eight rounds.

If you can complete more than eight rounds—or two separate tabatas with two minutes of rest in between—then you, my friend, were not working hard enough.

You may complete the brushing tabata on a dryland brush pad, on one spot on the ice, or up and down the ice. The goal is to work hard. Let’s go!