What’s up, curlers?

I’m super pumped about this little project. I hope you share the three episodes with your team and get good use out of them for years to come.

There are a few struggles I’ve come across when trying to do brushing intervals; both dry land and on-ice:

• Finding an interval timer that lines up with the work/rest ratios I’m looking for

• Trying to visualize brushing and the demands of the different types of sweep down the ice

• Keeping the interval in an easy-to-find space.

I think I’ve addressed all three of these struggles with episodes 40, 41 and 42.

These are my three go-to brushing intervals I use year-round. I’ve added some in-game visualization opportunities, and you can save it to a playlist on your favourite app.

The best part? I’ve made them all free.

So please use them, share them, and go kick some brushing butt!

EPISODE 42: Brushing On-Off Interval

Brushing isn’t always just head down and GO. We are often called on and off throughout a shot, and that’s exactly what this interval is helping prepare you for; being able to start and stop sweeping efficiently, keep your reflexes strong, and master managing your energy throughout a shot.

As in previous episodes 41 and 42, you’re meant to listen to this while working out. Earbuds in, and listen along for the cues.

This workout comprises five sets of 30 seconds of on/off work, with 30 seconds of rest.