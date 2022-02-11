Skip to main content

From The Hack: Einarson, Birchard, Carruthers, Tuck

Canada’s women’s champions and mixed doubles in Beijing.

Four guests join From The Hack in the latest episode.

Team Canada women’s skip Kerri Einarson and second Shannon Birchard kick it off before team coach Reid Carruthers steps forward. All things Scotties and the team’s record-tying threepeat are discussed.

The episode concludes with Canadian mixed doubles player Kim Tuck, who offers her thoughts on Rachel Homan and John Morris’ performance at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, as well as what direction the national program should go.

From The Hack on Linktree

TOP HEADLINES

22STOH_Einarson Reid booyah_sq
Play
From The Hack

From The Hack: Einarson, Birchard, Carruthers, Tuck

just now
KP 2
Strategy

Flashback: 2018 Olympic Men’s Semifinal

11 hours ago
USATSI_Shuster team ROC jubo_George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports_sm
News

And They’re Off

Feb 9, 2022