From The Hack: Einarson, Birchard, Carruthers, Tuck

Four guests join From The Hack in the latest episode.

Team Canada women’s skip Kerri Einarson and second Shannon Birchard kick it off before team coach Reid Carruthers steps forward. All things Scotties and the team’s record-tying threepeat are discussed.

The episode concludes with Canadian mixed doubles player Kim Tuck, who offers her thoughts on Rachel Homan and John Morris’ performance at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, as well as what direction the national program should go.