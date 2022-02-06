Australia Out of Olympic Curling After Positive Test

Australian curler Tahli Gill has tested positive for COVID-19, ending her and partner Dean Hewitt’s run in the mixed doubles curling draw.

The news came during the first of three Sunday sessions at the Ice Cube in Beijing, in which Australia had a bye. The duo were scheduled to face Switzerland and then, in a much-anticipated battle between students and teacher, Canada, to conclude the round robin.

Australia’s remaining matches will be forfeited according to the rules of the competition. The squad, Australia’s first curling team to ever compete at the Olympic Winter Games, will finish winless at 0-7.

John Morris has coached Gill and Hewitt all season, with the pair moving to Camrose, Alta. in September and training with him through their run to victory and Olympic qualification at the last-ditch playoff in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.

Image by Scott Pfeifer

Once Morris and partner Rachel Homan were appointed to represent Canada in mixed doubles in Beijing, the Aussies continued to train with Morris and his partner during isolation in Alberta.

Gill actually returned a positive test upon arrival in Beijing, but made it through quarantine and the required three negative tests in order to start the Olympic mixed doubles competition.

According to Australian assistant coach Pete Manasantivongs, who spoke prior to the test result, Gill and Hewitt hadn’t given up on getting that first Olympic win.

“We’ve had to build our resilience over the course of the competition, I’m very proud of them,” Manasantivongs told Australia’s AAP and 7 News.

“We’re going to get a lucky break.”

Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Australia’s Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut expressed his disappointment over the pair’s withdrawal from the competition.

“Tahli and Dean have made Australian Winter Olympic history,” said Lipshut. “It’s very disappointing, but we are realistic about the rules and we have always accepted those rules.

“Other countries have faced significant impacts. Our focus has always been to keep our athletes in the competition.”

He also revealed Australian officials had attempted to gain permission for Gill to compete despite her COVID-19 infection.

“We made the case that Tahli was at the end of the infection cycle but further positive results early this morning ended our hopes,” Lipshut said.

“Rather than remain in isolation, we now have the option of returning Tahli and Dean home.

“They have been absolutely magnificent in the face of difficulty.

“Four of their seven matches went right down to the wire against the very best of opposition. It was a disrupted campaign but a very brave campaign.”

Lipshut was also quoted by the Australian Olympic Committee.

“Dean has been so supportive of Tahli—they are wonderful young people and they have achieved great things for the sport they love. Australians now have a love affair with curling thanks to their efforts. They will be back and they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”