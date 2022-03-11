Canada Wins Wheelchair Curling Paralympic bronze

Canada has defeated Slovakia to win the wheelchair curling bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Canada took bronze medals at the previous Games at PyeongChang in 2018, while Slovakia finished ninth four years ago.

Canada started the game with a single steal, after Slovakia’s fourth Peter Zatko came up short with his last draw.

In the second end, Canada notched another steal when Zatko missed his takeout attempt on a Canadian counter.

Slovakia blanked the third end and carried the hammer over to the fourth. In that end, they scored two to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the break.

In the fifth end, Canada’s fourth Jon Thurston made a precise draw to the four-foot to take a single for a 3-2 lead. Canada then stole the sixth after a missed double attempt from Slovakia.

The North Americans then held a 4-3 lead after Zatko came up short with his last draw attempt of the seventh end, scoring only a single.

In the final end, Slovakia had two stones in the four-foot when Thurston threw his first. He removed both opponent stones and kept his shooter with a perfect double takeout.

At this point, Canada had three stones in the house. Slovakia’s Zatko made a draw to the four-foot with his last, to sit shot stone.

Thurston took that out with his last, and as he kept his shooter, Canada scored four points, won the game 8-3 and claimed medals for the fifth consecutive wheelchair curling event at the Paralympic Winter Games.

“I’m so excited to win the bronze medal,” said Thurston. Obviously, we were hoping for gold, but it was nice to rebound and win the bronze. It’s a good week for us. We had a really good round robin, we stuck with our process and we’re rewarded with a bronze medal.”

The Canadians had a wild week in Beijing. After dumping defending champions China in their first game, they won their next three to sit at 4-0. Then came three losses, followed by a pair of rebound victories to finish the round-robin in third place at 6-3.

They fell to China 9-5 in the semifinal, while Slovakia lost 6-4 to Sweden. China and Sweden will meet in the gold medal final.

“I’m just trying to digest it all,” said Canadian skip Mark Ideson. “You know, it was such an exciting game, and emotion day, up and down. Of course, down first after the semi-final, it was a tough loss. Just regroup and get back and come out with a win was very special. The team played really well, we’re well supported by a great staff. So, I’m really happy right now.”

Talking about his two Paralympic bronze medals, he said, “Both are equally special. The one in PyeongChang was really special because my family was there and we miss them dearly here. Because they would be celebrating here with us, but I know they’ll be celebrating at home.”

Speaking about their own celebration with the team, he added, “We’ll definitely connect with home and we’ll toast each other maybe with a glass of wine or something like that.”

Skip Ideson (lead stones) and fourth Thurston were supported by third Ina Forrest—Canada’s co-flag bearer in the Opening Ceremony—as well as second Dennis Thiessen, alternate Collinda Joseph and coach Mick Lizmore.