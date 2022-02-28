Christensen Named Team USA For World Curling

Christensen For B.C. World Curling

The USA women’s worlds selection is no surprise.

Team Christensen has been selected to represent USA at the 2022 World Women’s Championship Mar. 19-27 at Prince George, B.C.

The announcement was made today by USA Curling, following the cancellation of the U.S. Women’s National Championship due to the pandemic.

“We are very excited and honored to represent the U.S. at the upcoming Women’s Worlds,” said skip Cory Christensen. “For me personally, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to skip at my first women’s worlds.”

Her Chaska, MN team includes the Anderson twins—Sarah and Taylor—and Alaska’s Vicky Persinger, who teamed with Chris Plys in mixed doubles at the recent Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Like men’s world reps Team Korey Dropkin compared to Team John Shuster, the Christensen foursome had won the 2021 U.S. title while the Tabitha Peterson foursome was representing USA at the 2021 worlds (where Peterson won bronze).

Team Christensen also finished second to Peterson at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The squad will be making their world debut as a team. The players all have world experience as members of previous teams.

Two-time U.S. Junior National champion Sydney Mullaney has joined the roster as alternate.

“As a team, we feel we are ready to compete against the world’s best, look forward to giving it our all, and hope to bring home a medal,” added Christensen.

Prince George was the site of the 2020 women’s worlds that were cancelled the day before the event was to begin. The world was then thrust into the COVID-19 pandemic.