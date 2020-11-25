Curling First And Last At Beijing 2022

Organizers of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games have released the seventh edition of the competition schedule, and the curling discipline of mixed doubles is the first sport underway.

The latest version of the schedule was released following approval by the International Olympic Committee, and is still subject to change.

Beijing 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, 2022. The Games program will include seven sports, 15 disciplines and 109 medal events.

According to the schedule, mixed doubles curling will be the very first event of the Games, beginning on February 2, a full two days before the opening ceremony.

At PyeongChang 2018, mixed doubles curling and ski jumping kicked off the Games on February 8, one day prior to the ceremony.

On the opening day itself, ice hockey, figure skating and ice dance will join mixed doubles curling while the closing ceremony day features the finals of women’s four-player (team) curling, men’s ice hockey, four-man bobsleigh, cross-country skiing women’s 30km mass start and the figure skating gala exhibition.

Beijing 2022 will mark only the second time in Olympic curling history that the women’s team final will take place after the men’s team final. In South Korea, Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg defeated the host nation’s Kim Eun-jung for gold just hours before the closing ceremony, one day after USA’s John Shuster had beaten Sweden’s Niklas Edin in the men’s finale.

Compared with PyeongChang 2018, seven new events have been added to the program: Short track speed skating mixed team relay, ski jumping mixed team, freestyle skiing aerials mixed team, snowboard-cross mixed team, freeski men’s big air, freeski women’s big air, and women’s monobob.