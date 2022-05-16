Curling Meme Alert: Cory and Korey

Cory and Korey have teamed up for the mixed doubles discipline.

That’s U.S. women’s fours skip Cory Christensen and U.S. men’s fours skip Korey Dropkin. They’ve decided to team up after splitting from their previous teammates.

Dropkin, who lost the U.S. Olympic men’s team trials playoff series to the John Shuster foursome and recently finished fourth at the worlds, had been partnered with Sarah Anderson for about six years.

Christensen, who lost the U.S. Olympic women’s team trials playoff series to the Tabitha Peterson squad and recently finished sixth at the worlds, had been partnered with Shuster for the past four seasons.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play with Cory,” said Dropkin. “She is a good friend of mine, and she’s a killer of a shotmaker. I believe our skill sets will complement each other really well.

“She and I are both located in Duluth, and I find so much value in that, and being able to practice on a regular basis together.”

Recent kings and queens of U.S. mixed doubles have included Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys (Beijing Olympics), Becca and Matt Hamilton (PyeongChang Olympics and most recent worlds) and Peterson and Joe Polo (2021 worlds).