Hamilton Siblings Take USMD Crown

American siblings Becca and Matt Hamilton have earned the right to once again represent their country on the international stage.

Bob Weder / USA Curling

They booked their ticket to the upcoming World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship with a victory over Monica Walker and Andrew Stopera in the gold medal game of the 2022 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship, hosted on Sunday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The teams had met once already in the playoffs, when the Hamilton won the 1 versus 2 Page playoff game, sending Walker/Stopera through the semifinal match on their route to the finals.

The Hamiltons started the game with hammer due to a higher playoff ranking. Despite that, Walker/Stopera scored first, stealing one in the first end after Monica Walker completely buried her team’s final stone in the four-foot.

The Hamiltons were quick to respond, scoring three in the second end by making a draw to the eight-foot to take a 3-1 lead.

Bob Weder / USA Curling

In the third end, the 2018 and 2022 Olympians sat counting two when Walker/Stopera was forced to play a runback into the pile of stones surrounding the button. Unable to catch enough curl, the Hamiltons stole two points to extend the lead to 5-1.

Walker/Stopera used the power play in the fourth end, looking for multiple points to narrow the gap. They were successful, scoring two, and making the score 5-3 at the break.

In the fifth end, the Hamiltons responded with a deuce after Becca Hamilton promoted a second red stone to outcount Walker/Stopera.

The Hamiltons stole one point in the sixth end and another in the seventh to extend their lead to 9-3, when Monica Walker and Andrew Stopera conceded.

With that win, Becca and Matt Hamilton completed the 2022 U.S. Mixed Doubles National Championship undefeated, clinching the 2022 title.

With their loss in the finals, Walker/Stopera will take home the silver medal. The bronze goes to team Sinclair/Ruohonen, who Walker/Stopera had defeated in the semifinals. Team Strouse/Casper finished fourth, after losing in the 3 versus 4 page playoff game.

All of the four top teams at the event had qualified for the championship round through the A and B events of the tournament. Other teams to qualify for the championship round by way of the C event were: Rhyme/Smith, Anderson/Dropkin, Moores/Wheeler, and Anderson/Clawson.