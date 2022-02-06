Medical Reprieve Gets Aussies Back On Curling Ice

Australia’s mixed doubles curling team was handed a late reprieve and is back on the ice against Switzerland this afternoon following an urgent meeting of the Medical Expert Panel (MEP) in Beijing.

“We are thrilled for Tahli and Dean and I am delighted that our headquarters team continued pressing her case, after earlier advice that the pair could no longer compete,” said Australian Olympic Team Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut.

Just hours earlier, Lipshut was arranging for competitors Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt to return to Australia, and talking up their accomplishments in Beijing and back home after Gill, who had been closely monitored since testing positive on arrival in Beijing in late January, received another positive test result.

The panel examined Gill’s CT values following PCR testing over the previous 24 hours and determined they fell into an acceptable range.

Gill had posted an emotional message on her Instagram account, which was still online as of the start of the game.

“Unfortunately our Olympic campaign has ended short,” said her posting. “We are both absolutely heartbroken by this. I’m not infectious and I am very healthy and well, my body has been slow at shedding dead virus. This will not define our Olympic campaign, only motivate me more going into the next cycle. I’m so incredibly grateful for all the support from the AOC, my teammate and family back home. It was an honour to wear the green and gold for my sport!”

Instagram

The Australian Olympic Committee only revised their story about the team’s upcoming forfeiture and departure 20 minutes before Gill and Hewitt marched out onto the ice to face Switzerland.

Not only will the Aussies once again seek to break their current 0-7 streak at the Water Cube in Beijing, they will also face their coach John Morris when they take on Canada in the following draw.

Unless there’s more medical machinations in store …