Morris Guides Australia Toward Olympic Curling History

Australia has earned the bye to a major playoff game at the Olympic Qualifying Event in mixed doubles, and one more victory will give their team one of the last Olympic berths available for Beijing 2022.

Australia has never appeared in Olympic curling competition. Sixteen years ago, New Zealand qualified a men’s team for the 2006 Games in Turin, Italy. In recent years, the Pacific curling region has been dominated by Japan, Korea and China.

The pairing of Tahli Gill and Steve Hewitt were first to clinch a playoff spot in Leeuwarden, and followed that up with a 7-6 victory over Hungary on Wednesday to secure a spot in Thursday afternoon’s playoff final.

Gill and Hewitt, who finished fourth at the 2019 World Mixed Doubles Championship, are undefeated in the competition.

Sid Seixeiro-WCF

“They’re two of the hardest-working individuals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” said team coach John Morris to the World Curling Federation’s Mike Haggerty.

Morris, of course, won double gold medals for Canada at Vancouver 2010 and PyeongChang 2018, the latter in mixed doubles. He’s worked with the team for a few years now, and was on a plane shortly after his men’s team lost the semifinal of the Canadian Olympic Trials to coach the Aussies in the Netherlands.

As a sign of their commitment, Gill and Hewitt moved to Morris’ city of residence—Canmore, Alta.—this season. “We’ve trained together for most of this season,” said Morris. “It’s been great to have a training partner for myself, but that’s the commitment you need if you want to make it to the next level.

“We’re having a really good time, keeping it light. I think Canadians and Australians are kindred spirits that way. We enjoy a lot of the same things and are pretty laid back.

“It’s been a really good relationship and I’m really proud of them.”

Australia will face the winner of a Thursday morning semifinal between Korea and Hungary. The United States will battle the winner of Russia versus Finland in the other playoff final.