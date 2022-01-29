Russ Howard Down With Covid—But Not Out

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts started Friday evening in Thunder Bay, Ont., with one of The Sports Network’s colour analysts missing from the first draw.

At the top of the opening broadcast, it was revealed that Olympic and world champion Russ Howard had tested positive for COVID-19, and will be off the broadcast team for five days.

Host Vic Rauter was paired with morning draw analyst Cathy Gauthier, as well as regular afternoon and evening draw analyst Cheryl Bernard.

Earlier in the day, two positive tests came to light, affecting a top-ranked athlete and a coach.

The Canadian women’s championship runs from today through the championship final on Sunday, Feb. 6, in a competition “bubble” similar to last year’s event in Calgary. The competition is airing in Canada on TSN and on the ESPN3 streaming service in the U.S.