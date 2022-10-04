USA Curling Boss In Spotlight

USA Curling’s CEO is under renewed scrutiny following an “appalling” report that mentions his previous tenure as commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The report issued by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates details how Jeff Plush, as NWSL chief from 2014 to 2017, ignored and in some cases helped hide “pervasive” and “systemic” abusive behavior and sexual misconduct within the NWSL.

Sally Yates • Jack Gruber-USA Today

A USA Today story reveals that U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote to staff about the “appalling” Yates report, saying “there is no place in our community for inaction or indecision when it comes to athlete safety.

“Based on the findings of the report, we have been in discussion with the USA Curling Board of Directors,” Hirshland wrote. “We understand they are reviewing the findings of this investigation as well as the findings of their own investigation conducted previously. We expect these conversations to continue into the coming days.”

During the past two years, eight NWSL coaches—plus one coach who also served as general manager and another general manager—have resigned or been removed from their posts after allegations of inappropriate actions. Eight of the 10 were men.

The report from Yates’ independent investigation contained more than 300 pages detailing allegations and recommending actions for the league and U.S. Soccer.

The USA Today story states that at Plush’s time at NWSL, several players alerted the league and U.S. Soccer to abuse by their coaches, including verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion. There often was no punishment and, in the instances where there were repercussions, coaches were allowed to move to other teams without anyone at the league or federation raising an alarm.

Jeff Plush at USA Curling HQ announcement in 2021 • Twitter

Plush was welcomed to USA Curling by then-interim CEO Rich Lepping, who stated in a news release: “Jeff Plush brings a wealth of experience and talent that will be instrumental in the ongoing growth we see at USA Curling. We are very much looking forward to working with Jeff as he helps move the sport and the business forward, while honoring our traditions, and most importantly, our athletes.”

The current USCA board chair is Lynn LaRocca. The organization issued a news release on Monday, Oct. 3 announcing a special board of directors session, also taking place on Monday, “called for the sole purpose of thorough review and discussion regarding the current investigative report. The Board will navigate forward in a way that reviews fact and prioritizes safety for all.”

The USA Curling board also stated “when the US Soccer investigation began last October, the HR Committee of the USA Curling Board of Directors, as well as the Board itself, obliged its duty to review fact.

“Through internal and external review procedures, the Board conducted an independent investigation to ensure that former commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League and current Chief Executive Officer of USA Curling, Jeff Plush, acted in accordance with prioritizing the safety of athletes—which was found to be the case.”

USA Today columnist Nancy Armour opined that “while former NWSL commissioner Jeff Plush is no longer affiliated with the soccer world, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee should make it clear he has no place as USA Curling’s CEO.”

USA Curling has been embroiled in controversy since the summer of 2022, regarding its intention to evict the Grand National Curling Club from USA Curling membership. The GNCC was founded in 1867 was the original national governing body of curling in the U.S.—until becoming a regional body under USCA governance in 1958—and is the largest geographic region in the nation, representing clubs and facilities throughout the eastern United States.

The vote takes place Oct. 21.