2 Girls and a Game: 2023 Calendar Unboxing

The reactions were epic—and we have the receipts.

In the third episode of season 8, Lori and Mary are unboxing the 2023 Curling Cares Calendar! This marks the first time The Girls see what month they are and also each other’s photograph! 

The Girls discuss their selected charities and why they are meaningful to them. Lori’s charity is the CNIB—promo code: LoriCares—and Mary’s charity is Covenant House—promo code: MaryCares. If you want to support both girls, please use promo code: 2GirlsCare. 

Other topics on this episode include Mary’s lifetime achievement award, yet another provincial championship title for Lori, Canadian curling teams’ social media choices and so much more! 

Enjoy the episode and stay safe.

