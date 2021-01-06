Examining Curling From A Different Angle

Rock Logic is produced by the host of Curling Legends, Kevin Palmer. In episode one, Kevin is joined by Ken Pomeroy of Kenpom.com and Gerry Geurts of CurlingZone to discuss how curling teams are ranked.

Ken hails from the world of basketball analytics and his curling team rankings can be found on his new curling blog, doubletakeout.com. Official World Rankings can be found at the WCF site and are also available with further insight at CurlingZone.