SI.com
NewsBlog
StrategyAboutArchivePartnersContact
Search

Examining Curling From A Different Angle

Welcome to Rock Logic, a new podcast on curling analytics.
Author:
Publish date:

Rock Logic is produced by the host of Curling Legends, Kevin Palmer. In episode one, Kevin is joined by Ken Pomeroy of Kenpom.com and Gerry Geurts of CurlingZone to discuss how curling teams are ranked. 

Ken hails from the world of basketball analytics and his curling team rankings can be found on his new curling blog, doubletakeout.com. Official World Rankings can be found at the WCF site and are also available with further insight at CurlingZone.

TOP HEADLINES

Rock Logic Graphic
Play
Rock Logic

Examining Curling From A Different Angle

Strategy Puzzle Jan 4 2020
Strategy

What Chance For The Rest of Us Mortals

Marmots 2
Blog

Origin of The Curling Marmots