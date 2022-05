In this episode of Rock Logic, Kevin Palmer hosts Ken Pomeroy of Kenpom.com, Gerry Geurts of CurlingZone and 2019 World Junior champion and Coolbet.com handicapper Matt Hall.

The crew discuss curling shooting percentages; how they are calculated, what value they have and how they might be improved, with a nod to Ken’s recent article on a potential strokes-gained approach to curling.