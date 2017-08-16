eats

The Chick-Fil-A at the Falcons’ New Stadium Will Only Be Open For One Game This Year

2017 MLB Ballpark Food Safety Rankings
Atlantans love their Chick-fil-A as much as they love their Falcons, so it’s only logical that the team’s new stadium would have an outpost of the chicken joint. There’s just one problem: it will hardly be open. 

As Southerners are well aware, Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays. The company’s founder, Truett Cathy, was a devout Christian and decided to shutter his stores on the Sabbath for a combination of religious and employee welfare reasons. The one inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be no exception. 

And how many non-Sunday regular season home games do the Falcons have this year? One. Week 14 against the Saints on Thursday Night Football. 

While the stadium’s main draw will be the Falcons it’ll also host concerts and college football, so the Chick-fil-A isn’t totally a waste. 

