If Game 7 Doesn’t Kill You, the Game 7 Burger Will

There’s nothing more stressful in baseball than a World Series Game 7. Every out is like a vise tightening around your skull. The drama may be enough to kill you.

But if you’re able to survive the rollercoaster of Game 7, perhaps this burger will be your demise instead. Just in time for the final game of the series, Dodger Stadium is introducing a new menu item—and it’s a doozy.

Just so we’re clear, that’s one pound of beef, cheese, bacon, onions and chipotle mayo. A heart-stopping burger for a heart-stopping game.