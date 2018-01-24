The Best Food Available at This Year’s Super Bowl

U.S. Bank Stadium is pulling out all the stops for the Super Bowl this year. A few special menu items have been added at concession stands around the stadium that are sure to leave fans glad they ponied up thousands for a ticket to the game.

The stadium’s food service provider, Aramark, is combining local Minnesota flavors with a couple of items geared toward the two cities playing in the game. For the Eagles, there’s a South Philly roast pork sandwich and midnight green vodka punch. For the Patriots, there’s a New England clam roll and rum-cranberry cocktail called the Wicked Red. The local angle includes a few state fair-themed items like roast turkey legs and cheese curds.

Check out a few of the menu items:

612 Burger

Aramark

Brisket chuck blend, sriracha mayo, sharp American, Peppadew & Gherkin pickle.

Mac & Cheese

Aramark

Chipotle chicken, goat, Boursin and white American cheeses, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Cool Ranch Doritos.

South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich

Aramark

Italian roast pork, sautéed broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, hoagie roll.

New England Clam Roll

Aramark

Kettle chip-crusted fried clams, house tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, griddled roll.