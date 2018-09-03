Dipping Sauces for Chicken Fingers, Ranked

ESPN caught a woman dipping chicken in soda at the U.S. Open. Uhh, what?

By Dan Gartland
September 03, 2018

Wouldn’t you love to be spending your Labor Day at the U.S. Open, taking in the best tennis tournament in this country, soaking up the sun, drinking an ice-cold soda and, uhhh, dipping your chicken fingers in it?

That’s upsetting, but it did get me thinking: What are the best things to dip your chicken in? These rankings are non-negotiable. 

1. Honey mustard

2. Buffalo

3. Honey hot sauce

4. Barbecue

5. Sweet & sour

6. Ranch

7. Mayonnaise

8. Soda (regular)

9. Soda (diet)

10. Ketchup

