Dipping Sauces for Chicken Fingers, Ranked

ESPN caught a woman dipping chicken in soda at the U.S. Open. Uhh, what?
Wouldn’t you love to be spending your Labor Day at the U.S. Open, taking in the best tennis tournament in this country, soaking up the sun, drinking an ice-cold soda and, uhhh, dipping your chicken fingers in it?
Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now! pic.twitter.com/iO9KsgYE4O— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 3, 2018
That’s upsetting, but it did get me thinking: What are the best things to dip your chicken in? These rankings are non-negotiable.
1. Honey mustard
2. Buffalo
3. Honey hot sauce
4. Barbecue
5. Sweet & sour
6. Ranch
7. Mayonnaise
8. Soda (regular)
9. Soda (diet)
10. Ketchup