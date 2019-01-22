No, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Chick-Fil-A Won’t Be Open for the Super Bowl

Sorry, chicken fans. Chick-fil-A won’t make an exception to its Sunday policy for the Super Bowl. 

By Dan Gartland
January 22, 2019

The popular chicken sandwich chain has a location near section 123 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium but it will be closed on Super Bowl Sunday, just as it is on all Sundays. 

Since its founding in 1946, the company’s restaurants have always been closed on Sundays, allowing employees to “set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose.” Chick-fil-A confirmed to SI.com that Super Bowl Sunday will be no different, even inside the stadium. 

Chick-fil-A does make rare exceptions and serve food on Sundays, but only in cases of emergency. A few stores near Dallas provided food to recovery crews after a tornado outbreak in 2015 and last year the restaurant served thousands of stranded travelers at the Atlanta airport after a power failure. 

Instead of Chick-fil-A, the stand near section 123 will be open as “Fries Up,” which serves French fries with various toppings. 

